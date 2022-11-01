ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council Approves Law Targeting Misleading Pregnancy Service Centers

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xh2af_0iv2VDeV00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that prohibits pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising.

The ordinance, proposed by City Attorney Mike Feuer, takes effect immediately via an urgency clause. The council approved a first reading of the ordinance last week. It will be enforced by Feuer's office, with fines of $10,000 per violation. It will also allow victims to sue for compensation if they believe they have been misled.

Feuer told the council ahead of the vote that he hopes the law never has to be used.

"Because I hope that when the council passes and mayor signs this ordinance, that every pregnancy center is going to provide only accurate information, will never misrepresent the scope of services that they provide so that no woman is victimized and needs to vindicate her rights -- whether through us or on her own," Feuer said.

The ordinance is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, striking down the federal constitutional right to an abortion that had been in place for nearly five decades. Feuer claimed that some so- called crisis pregnancy centers falsely advertise to women seeking abortions, specifically those who are low-income and in a "very stressful physical and emotional moment in their lives."

In June, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of the "limited and potentially misleading nature of the services provided by crisis pregnancy centers."

"Crisis pregnancy centers often work to attract pregnant Californians into their facilities through vague claims about the information and services they offer," Bonta said in June. "While crisis pregnancy centers may claim to offer comprehensive reproductive health care services, their mission is to discourage people from accessing abortion care."

There are at least five crisis pregnancy centers in Los Angeles, Feuer said at a news briefing in August.

The centers may not actually provide abortion resources or referrals, Feuer said. They might not have the proper testing or diagnostics, or have unqualified staff. They could pressure women not to terminate their pregnancies. Ultimately, they could prevent women from receiving life-saving medical care, he said.

"These centers are entitled to express their opinions," Feuer said. "But they are not entitled to mislead women. They are not entitled to misrepresent the services they provide, putting women who come to those centers into severe consequences."

Around 6,200 people are projected to travel to Los Angeles County each year for abortion care, according to a UCLA study published in June. The study was based on the likelihood that 26 states would ban nearly all abortions after the Supreme Court's decision.

"If someone goes to a center thinking that those services are offered, and they're not, they've lost valuable time in this critical moment," Feuer said at a committee meeting last month. "If someone goes to one of these centers and is pressured into changing their mind, altering their decision- making about this through inaccurate information, precious time is lost. When it comes to reproductive health, time matters. And truth matters. Women's rights and health cannot be on the line because of misleading information."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA’s Civil Rights Department launches Discrimination Enforcement division

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton

It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Ordinance to end oil drilling in LA moves forward

LOS ANGELES - A second council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy