Buena Vista, VA

Related
WSET

Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism awarded for 2021 annual report

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism is receiving international praise for its 2021 Annual Report. The International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest nonprofit professional association for professional economic developers in the world, has selected the recipients of its 2022 Excellence Awards. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs across 25 categories.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Campus Kitchen at W&L University hosts annual 'Turkeypalooza'

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — The Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee University (CKWL) presents its annual "Turkeypalooza: A Family Table Gathering Event". This event is taking place on November 11–18. According to the university, CKWL hosts several unique events during this series, including holiday meals at partner organizations,...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

Now is your chance to weigh in on Lynchburg's 2023 Legislative Agenda

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council is putting in the prep work for the 2023 Legislative Agenda and with their latest draft, they are asking for you to weigh in. Each year, City Council reviews and updates its legislative agenda in preparation for the Virginia General Assembly...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Meet your District 7 Bedford County School Board Candidates

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On the ballot to represent the 7th District on the Bedford County School Board will be Chris Daniels (incumbent) and Cherie Whitehurst. Chris Daniels, a businessman, and father of four were named as the interim representative of the 7th District in March, following the retirement of Martin Leamy.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
WSET

Lynchburg City Councilman Randy Nelson announces his resignation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council member Randy Nelson announced that he will be resigning. Nelson made this announcement during their work session on Tuesday. During the work session, Nelson said he wants a non-incumbent to fill his seat. Nelson added that this person needed more training to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'Mustaches 4 Kids' in Lynchburg returns to grow for their 9th year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fundraising never looked so good!. The annual fundraiser 'Mustaches 4 kids' is back, and hoping to grow donations for another year. The fundraiser is as simple as it sounds. Each participant grows out a mustache for 30 days - basically the month of November -...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

9/11 Artifacts to be displayed in visit from Ground Zero Flag Team at Roanoke Fire-EMS

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, Roanoke Fire-EMS will host a set of artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world since the tragic events of that day. The artifacts include a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the attacks on the World Trade Center, a small piece of marble believed to have been recovered from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook chronicling the travels of these artifacts over the last 21 years.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'It'll be nice for LCA to have an identity:' LCA breaks ground on new stadium

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Liberty Christian Academy broke ground on a new stadium and the community is growing excited about the future. The stadium is set to seat 4,200 fans and will be a home for Football, Soccer, Track and Field, and even the Band. Surrounding the artificial turf Football field will be an eight-lane track, with a practice field for the Band just beyond.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Craig County, VDH says

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Health Officials have confirmed the presence of rabies in Craig County recently. In a Wednesday announcement, the Virginia Department of Health said a skunk was confirmed positive for rabies on Tuesday in Newport. Craig County Animal Control collected the skunk back on October 26.
WSET

LCA is breaking ground on new facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
LYNCHBURG, VA

