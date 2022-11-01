Read full article on original website
Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism awarded for 2021 annual report
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism is receiving international praise for its 2021 Annual Report. The International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest nonprofit professional association for professional economic developers in the world, has selected the recipients of its 2022 Excellence Awards. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs across 25 categories.
Goodwill looks to 'restoring community' with new project bringing resources to NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners, as well as community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, an adult high school, a wellness center, and banking...
Yankee Candle owner to close Forest factory just before the new year, leaving many jobless
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Another company in Central Virginia will be closing up shop and conducting a large layoff just before the new year. According to the Virginia Unemployment Commission's Warn Notice page, Newell Brands will be closing their Yankee Candle Co. Inc. factory in Forest. The Forest factory...
Property tax push back: Bedford County supervisors holding special meeting to address tax
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County residents are fired up after they got their personal property tax bill in the mail. Many residents said their personal property tax was higher than expected. This is the tax you pay on your car and other personal property. In Bedford County,...
Campus Kitchen at W&L University hosts annual 'Turkeypalooza'
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — The Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee University (CKWL) presents its annual "Turkeypalooza: A Family Table Gathering Event". This event is taking place on November 11–18. According to the university, CKWL hosts several unique events during this series, including holiday meals at partner organizations,...
Now is your chance to weigh in on Lynchburg's 2023 Legislative Agenda
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council is putting in the prep work for the 2023 Legislative Agenda and with their latest draft, they are asking for you to weigh in. Each year, City Council reviews and updates its legislative agenda in preparation for the Virginia General Assembly...
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
Meet your District 7 Bedford County School Board Candidates
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On the ballot to represent the 7th District on the Bedford County School Board will be Chris Daniels (incumbent) and Cherie Whitehurst. Chris Daniels, a businessman, and father of four were named as the interim representative of the 7th District in March, following the retirement of Martin Leamy.
Callaghan Elementary to close Thursday & Friday out of precaution for the flu: District
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A high number of probable flu cases caused one school to close Thursday and Friday. Callaghan Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a large number of probable flu cases, the district said. The district also said the school began additional deep cleaning...
Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
Lynchburg City Councilman Randy Nelson announces his resignation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council member Randy Nelson announced that he will be resigning. Nelson made this announcement during their work session on Tuesday. During the work session, Nelson said he wants a non-incumbent to fill his seat. Nelson added that this person needed more training to...
'Mustaches 4 Kids' in Lynchburg returns to grow for their 9th year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fundraising never looked so good!. The annual fundraiser 'Mustaches 4 kids' is back, and hoping to grow donations for another year. The fundraiser is as simple as it sounds. Each participant grows out a mustache for 30 days - basically the month of November -...
Route 623 bridge replacement project extended, road closing continues in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road closing in Campbell County will continue after a project deadline extension, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. VDOT said the closure of Route 623 due to a culvert replacement project will continue until December 16. Route 623 at Town Fork Road is...
9/11 Artifacts to be displayed in visit from Ground Zero Flag Team at Roanoke Fire-EMS
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, Roanoke Fire-EMS will host a set of artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world since the tragic events of that day. The artifacts include a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the attacks on the World Trade Center, a small piece of marble believed to have been recovered from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook chronicling the travels of these artifacts over the last 21 years.
Folks in the Hill City pumped for the potential to win Powerball Jackpot
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Someone lucky Lynchburg residents are looking to score some big bucks. The Powerball Jackpot drawing for Wednesday is at a whopping $1.2 billion. Folks in the Hill City were pumped for drawing on Wednesday. "I'm kind of expecting it. I feel like I'm going to...
Who is Virginia's latest millionaire? Ticket sold in Salem worth $1M
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Check your tickets! Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing that is now worth $1 million. It was bought at the Salem Mini Market, 2319 West Main Street in Salem. The winning numbers for the Nov. 1 drawing were 5-9-15-16-17,...
Voter registration ruckus: Lynchburg gets 1,060 delayed applications days before midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia election officials found tens of thousands of unprocessed registration applications, just days before the midterm election. The Lynchburg registrar's office said they have over 1,060 delayed applications to go through and a countdown on the clock. Christine Gibbons, a Lynchburg registrar, said this all...
'It'll be nice for LCA to have an identity:' LCA breaks ground on new stadium
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Liberty Christian Academy broke ground on a new stadium and the community is growing excited about the future. The stadium is set to seat 4,200 fans and will be a home for Football, Soccer, Track and Field, and even the Band. Surrounding the artificial turf Football field will be an eight-lane track, with a practice field for the Band just beyond.
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Craig County, VDH says
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Health Officials have confirmed the presence of rabies in Craig County recently. In a Wednesday announcement, the Virginia Department of Health said a skunk was confirmed positive for rabies on Tuesday in Newport. Craig County Animal Control collected the skunk back on October 26.
LCA is breaking ground on new facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
