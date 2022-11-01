ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? November 4-6

Updated 11/2/2022, 1:30 p.m. November brings the holiday vibes! Time to put the skeletons and spiderwebs away and look ahead to gatherings around the table, hunting for holiday deals, and making memories in Northcentral Pa. Oh, and a chance for a little learning, too! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Kiwanis donates $5,000 to help local veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Over the last five years, banners dedicated to local veterans have been posted all over Chemung County as part of the Hometown Heroes Banners program. On Thursday, Elmira Kiwanis announced how they’re donating roughly $5,000 generated from the program back to local veterans. “We thought,...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
BATH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 2, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. One hundred years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution today requesting all residents of Binghamton to decorate their homes and places of business on Armistice Day, November 11. Plans have been announced to erect a memorial...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow

Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
CAMPBELL, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Groton American Legion kitchen has new look

With one of its busiest and most active months of the year upon it, the Groton American Legion Carrington-Fuller Post 800 (the Legion) is sporting a long-awaited and much-needed renovation to its kitchen facility at 307 Main St. Post Commander Frank Heine, 1st Vice Commander Fred Youngs Jr., 2nd Vice...
GROTON, NY
ithaca.com

Tacos Last Stand

“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Why Are There Blue Pumpkins on Porches in Broome County?

When I was young, I didn't know anybody that had a significant food allergy. None of my friends had any and I didn't know what "gluten-free" meant. I'm not even positive that there was such a thing as gluten-free. Fast forward to today and we all know somebody that has...
owegopennysaver.com

Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm

Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
OWEGO, NY

