5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the YMCA of Broome County
The YMCA West Family Branch in Johnson City is hosting its annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 13th.
Multicultural Festival at the Boulevard Methodist Church
The Boulevard Methodist Church, in conjunction with the Children's Home and the American Civic Association, is hosting a Multicultural Festival on November 12th from 4 to 6 p.m.
What's up this weekend? November 4-6
Updated 11/2/2022, 1:30 p.m. November brings the holiday vibes! Time to put the skeletons and spiderwebs away and look ahead to gatherings around the table, hunting for holiday deals, and making memories in Northcentral Pa. Oh, and a chance for a little learning, too! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Kiwanis donates $5,000 to help local veterans
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Over the last five years, banners dedicated to local veterans have been posted all over Chemung County as part of the Hometown Heroes Banners program. On Thursday, Elmira Kiwanis announced how they’re donating roughly $5,000 generated from the program back to local veterans. “We thought,...
NewsChannel 36
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime
Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
Broadway Elementary students show off spooktacular costumes in Halloween parade’
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at Broadway Elementary in Elmira got into full Halloween spirit with a student costume parade Monday afternoon. The students showed off their spooky vibes with a parade outside the school on October 31, highlighting a wide range of costumes. Classic costumes, like skeletons, ghosts, cowboys, vampires and scarecrows were on […]
Auchinachie Cares donates to Carrie-On
A foundation dedicated to the memory of an Owego-Apalachin graduate who lost her battle with breast cancer just received a welcome boost.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: November 2, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. One hundred years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution today requesting all residents of Binghamton to decorate their homes and places of business on Armistice Day, November 11. Plans have been announced to erect a memorial...
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
Tuesday afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
tompkinsweekly.com
Groton American Legion kitchen has new look
With one of its busiest and most active months of the year upon it, the Groton American Legion Carrington-Fuller Post 800 (the Legion) is sporting a long-awaited and much-needed renovation to its kitchen facility at 307 Main St. Post Commander Frank Heine, 1st Vice Commander Fred Youngs Jr., 2nd Vice...
ithaca.com
Tacos Last Stand
“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
Why Are There Blue Pumpkins on Porches in Broome County?
When I was young, I didn't know anybody that had a significant food allergy. None of my friends had any and I didn't know what "gluten-free" meant. I'm not even positive that there was such a thing as gluten-free. Fast forward to today and we all know somebody that has...
This Endwell Born Musician Is Entertaining Audiences Around the World
Mike Rizzi of Endwell was born to entertain the world. At the age of just three years old, Rizzi began drum lessons and before he even knew the alphabet, he was reading music. By the time Rizzi entered middle school, music was fully coursing through his veins and Rizzi was playing drums and singing with his band, “Uncle Jam.”
owegopennysaver.com
Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm
Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
