Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
LA County Supervisors vote to support Prop 1
Days before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 1, to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law. “We will continue to do whatever we can to secure...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
theavtimes.com
LA County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy Tuesday, Nov. 1, requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings. The move follows a 2016 vote by the board that required all existing single-user restrooms in county facilities to be converted...
signalscv.com
Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county
As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
theavtimes.com
LA County Supervisors proclaim Nov. 13-19 “United Against Hate Week”
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed Nov. 13-19 as “United Against Hate Week.”. Proposed by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the week is meant to increase awareness of the county’s “L.A. vs Hate” program, including its hotline for reporting hate crimes, discrimination and bullying and its work to connect people to counseling services.
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 1,300 more COVID-19 infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Nov. 4, along with seven new virus-related deaths. The 1,332 new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,491,716. The number of cases released by the county each day is an undercount of actual...
KTVU FOX 2
California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money
LOS ANGELES - Could you use some extra cash as the holiday season rapidly approaches?. You may want to check with the State of California - because you may be owed some money!. That's because the state currently has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller's office.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
krcrtv.com
California's continued homeless crisis; Gov. Newsom & local officials react
REDDING. Calif. — Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke in Orange County to address California's homeless crisis. Californians can argue homelessness is one of the biggest issues facing the state; prompting Gov. Newsom to address concerns and highlight efforts being made. The state's spike in homelessness is a result...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
scvnews.com
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. This new facility restores local groundwater affected by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and will provide a local, sustainable water supply equivalent to serve up to 1,000 families annually.
webbcanyonchronicle.com
High school fentanyl outbreak shocks LA county
Unsuspecting teenagers as young as 15 face the danger of substances laced with Fentanyl, as they risk overdosing with things as simple as headache relief. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug, used for treating severe pain. This drug is often prescribed to cancer patients as its effects are stronger than morphine. Taken as prescribed, the drug relaxes patients and helps numb their pain. However, when taken in excessive and non-prescribed doses, fentanyl can cause a consumer’s breathing to slow or stop, which may lead to death or brain damage. Non-prescribed fentanyl has been developed and sold illegally for years; it’s main appeal being the euphoric effects it is known to produce.
pacbiztimes.com
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son
Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
theavtimes.com
UCLA selected to study health impacts of Aliso Canyon gas leak
UCLA has been selected to conduct a study to evaluate the long- and short-term health impacts of the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, it was announced Tuesday, Nov. 1. The leak occurred at the Southern California Gas Company’s Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch. More than 109,000 metric tons of methane gas was released into residential communities surrounding the facility for 111 days, and thousands of residents were displaced due to heath concerns.
Rapidly spreading viral infections force Orange County to declare health emergency
Orange County officials have declared a health emergency because of rapidly spreading viral infections that have caused record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. The proclamation allows the county to use state and federal resources to get a handle on the situation and get mutual aid from other counties.The country has been hit with a perfect storm of COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for young children."While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Chief Medical Officer of the OC Health Care Agency.Chinsio-Kwong also urged residents to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations to help reduce the strain on the area's hospitals. "Our best shot at protecting ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses continues to be the same things we practiced throughout the pandemic including the use of masks when indoors around others and staying home when you are sick," she said.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0