Enjoy Penn Yan ‘Fall Festival’ Nov. 5
PENN YAN – Clear your calendars for this coming Saturday, Nov. 5! The Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan (DBC) is proud to present its second annual “Fall Festival,” on Main Street in downtown Penn Yan from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m., rain or shine! This is a free event for all ages and Main Street will be closed, so there are no worries about safety.
Rt. 352 Bridge in Corning to Close Saturday for Repairs
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Department of Transportation has sent an advisory that the bridge carrying State Route 352 over the Chemung River by exit 47 on the I-86 will close Saturday at 7 a.m. for repairs. It is anticipated that the bridge will reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 6.
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
Elmira Kiwanis donates $5,000 to help local veterans
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Over the last five years, banners dedicated to local veterans have been posted all over Chemung County as part of the Hometown Heroes Banners program. On Thursday, Elmira Kiwanis announced how they’re donating roughly $5,000 generated from the program back to local veterans. “We thought,...
Chemung County Executive Outlines Details of Proposed 2023 Budget
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County Executive Chris Moss outlined details of the proposed 2023 budget on Thursday. Some of the highlights include a zero percent property tax increase, three percent across the board salary increase for single rate employees, and a reduction in the number of full-time employees. The...
Diaper and Menstrual Product Giveaways in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning will be providing diapers and menstrual products for those in need at two giveaways in Elmira. The first event is happening on Monday from 4 to 6 PM at the Elmira EOP building on Baldwin Street. The second event is...
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
Southern Tier Church of Christ Hosting Harvest Festival
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Southern Tier Church of Christ will be holding a harvest festival with food and free activities for kids. The festival will take place at the Church this Saturday on Thurston Street in Elmira from 12 to 3 PM. There will be four food trucks at...
Hornell to Receive Funds for Water Infrastructure Improvement
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $176 million dollars in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across the state. The governor's office says that the money aims to reduce potential risks to public health and the environment. "New York continues to provide unprecedented financial support to...
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) offers county residents a drop-off option for glass recycling
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) now offers Tompkins County residents a drop-off option for glass recycling in addition to the well-established curbside pickup. Glass can be dropped off separately from other materials and can be recycled into new bottles and jars. Residents are encouraged to separate out glass containers that are clear, green, or brown and drop them off at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) located in Ithaca at 160 Commercial Ave from 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday – Saturday. Glass containers should be cleaned, and lids removed before being dropped off. The glass drop-off area at the RSWC does not accept Pyrex, drinking glass, ceramics, window glass, or hazardous waste containers.
Ithaca PBA: Not enough officers to do the job
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- The Ithaca Common Council held a meeting Wednesday evening. However, the one item not on the agenda but a major topic of concern for many was public safety and the shortage of police officers. "When addressing our staffing emergency the response from many of you has been...
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Schuyler County Legislature Will Weigh in on New Ambulance Service
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- After years of spotty service, Schuyler County residents may be getting a new ambulance service in the coming months. The Schuyler County Administration is working closely with local EMT workers, Schuyler County legislature, and the Cayuga Health System to get a proposal approved. “That model...
