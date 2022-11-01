Read full article on original website
Related
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists
You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
TODAY.com
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships
For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Opinion: Women Stay in Abusive Relationships And Here Is Why
There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.
A therapist says most women have 'mother hunger' that affects their relationships — here are 2 signs you have it
Therapist Kelly McDaniel coined the term "mother hunger" to describe the grief of having a mom who couldn't nurture, protect, or guide her daughter.
Couples are trying ketamine-assisted relationship therapy, and some say it's saving their marriages
Some couples are looking to ketamine-assisted therapy to talk through relationship issues. It can take five to 20 sessions — here's how it works.
Psych Centra
Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope
When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt
This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
Essence
National Stress Awareness Day: How Generation Z Can Destress
GU Summit 2022 is opening the floor for mental health with its Wellness Den. In the era of our “new normal” post-pandemic, remote work, and a high internet presence, stress has no age limit nor a specific guidebook. According to National Today, National Stress Awareness Day, every first Wednesday in November, was founded by Carole Spiers, the chairperson of ISMA, to increase public awareness and help people recognize, manage, and reduce stress in their personal and professional lives.
psychologytoday.com
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
psychologytoday.com
Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?
Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
Handling Eating Challenges During the Holidays: 12 tips to help maintain eating disorder recovery
(Family Features) You may find it beneficial to create a holiday-specific relapse prevention plan. To help avoid relapse while navigating the holiday season, consider these tips.
Healthline
Your Guide to Codependent Relationships and Recovery
One of the hallmarks of a healthy relationship is an equal, mutual give and take between yourself and the other person. When a relationship honors both your needs and the needs of the other person in the relationship — whether that’s your parent, partner, or friend — both of you can thrive.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Gratitude battles FOMO...
FOMO (the fear of missing out) is not a new phenomenon, but was defined as such in 2013, with the increased use of social media. FOMO is stealing joy from both young people and adults. It has even been linked to higher suicide rates in the United States. A 2019 article Time stated, “U.S. suicide rates are at their highest since World War II, according to federal data — and...
Comments / 0