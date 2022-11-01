Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Why Selena Gomez couldn't watch her own 'My Mind and Me' world premiere: 'It was too hard'
LOS ANGELES – After walking the Hollywood red carpet, Selena Gomez was the one guest who couldn't watch the world premiere of her own documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" Wednesday night. Gomez, 30, said she said needed to step away once the deeply personal documentary started at...
It's Been Two Decades Since Audiences First Saw "8 Mile," And Here's The Status Of Its Cast In 2022
"This opportunity comes once in a lifetime..."
What is the longest movie ever made? Even the answer to that question is not short.
Filmmaking has been around for over a century. During those years, hundreds and thousands of movies have been released, both short and lengthy. From the 2013 Oscar-nominated animated short "Fresh Guacamole" to the over three-hour epic romance "Titanic," films can run for any given amount of time. Some of the...
Revenge dress to royal divorce: What to know about 'The Crown' Season 5
"The Crown" is back for Season 5, but the world isn't the same. Netflix's drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II has always been a high-interest show for the streamer, but its fifth season is the first to stream since Elizabeth died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
