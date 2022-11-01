Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Greece slams Turkey’s temporary entry ban on official
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body’s plenary session. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of the...
MyWabashValley.com
French lawmaker gets 15-day suspension after racist comment
PARIS (AP) — A French far-right lawmaker has been suspended from the country’s parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after he made a racist remark during a legislative session, which prompted condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right National Rally party was...
More and more women in Australia are having their labour induced. Does it matter?
Induction of labour for women having their first baby has risen in Australia from 26% in 2010 to 46% in 2020, according to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). This compares to a rise from 21% to 34% over roughly the same period in the UK (for all births, not just first-time mothers). South Australia was the highest state with 48.8% induction rates for first time mothers, and Queensland the lowest with 40.5%. Why are rates so high in Australia, and why are they increasing? First, why do we induce labours? Doctors or midwives might recommend induction...
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
The head of Amnesty International says that the proceedings of COP27 will be stained by the death of one of Egypt's leading rights activists on a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days
