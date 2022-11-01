ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

Town Creek woman killed in crash

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested.
LEXINGTON, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is repaving 108 streets: Is yours on the list?

Politics aside, perhaps nothing unites like repaving roads. Potholes are not liberal or conservative and everyone loves a repaved road – especially when it’s a road they frequently travel. And while road maintenance has always been a priority for Huntsville leaders, that priority has gotten even higher in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested and a K-9 officer was injured on Bob Wallace Ave. on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m. on November 1, multiple officers responded to the Huntsville scene for what officials called a “check subject call.” According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public was not in any danger during the incident. An official with the U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they helped HPD serve a felony warrant.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police investigation double homicide in Decatur

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

