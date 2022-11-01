Taylor Kinney’s Baby Photo Sends Fans Into Adoring Frenzy

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Taylor Kinney randomly dropped a baby photo that sent fans into a frenzy!

Without providing a caption, the Chicago Fire star took to his Instagram on Monday to share a throwback photo of himself from when he was still in diapers.

In the photo, a blonde baby Kinney sat in the green grass looking up at the camera and squinting from the sun in his eyes. He rocked a subtle mullet while donning a cream-colored button-up sweater with a white collar popping out from under.

Some fans were in disbelief that the baby in the photo was actually the actor, with one noting, "Who knew?? This sweet child will grow up to be you."

Other fans couldn't get over what an adorable baby Kinney was, writing, "Awww so adorable 🥰" and adding, "you were a beautiful child"

Another fan also commented, "Oh man Taylor so sweet. Beautiful pictures. 😮😢🔥🔥❤️❤️"

Kinney recently appeared on the Today Show where he reflected on portraying his character, Kelly Severide, for the past 10 years on the NBC drama.

“This is home,” Kinney said while standing in front of the Chicago skyline, adding, “Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown.”

“The city has been good to me. I love the city. I’ve gotten to know it through my work," he added while rattling off all of the areas throughout the city, noting that he once "almost drowned in the lake," during a scene for the series.

An all-new episode of Chicago Fire is set to air tomorrow, Wed. Nov. 2!