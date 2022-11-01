Read full article on original website
Tulsa police arrest third suspect in Broken Arrow Expressway deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have made a third arrest in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On July 31, Terek Chairs, 17, was driving on the highway when he was shot. His passenger was also shot six times and transported to the hospital. Chairs...
Tulsa police arrest man, woman for alleged burglary, assault
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday evening Tulsa police were called to a home near 31st and Memorial for a burglary. Once officers arrived, the victim pointed out a man and woman saying they had broken into her home. TPD identified the two as Chris Costello and Elizabeth Varner and...
Tulsa police arrest burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they received a report of a burglary near 15th and Utica on October 15. The victim reported that tools, keys, NASA coins, and other items were stolen from his garage when someone broke in. The victim's security cameras were able...
TFD, TPD asks for help identifying suspect in donut shop arson
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an arson at The Donut Hole Monday. TFD says the suspect can be seen breaking the glass door to The Donut Hole on Brookside and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside before running off.
Tulsa police looking to identify person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is looking to identify a person of interest they believe is related to a case of identity theft. The person seen in the photos were able to access bank accounts of the victim and obtain large amounts of cash.
Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
Suspect arrested for shooting with intent to kill, victim suffers three bullet wounds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 1, just past noon, officers were dispatched to East 3rd Street and South Lewis Avenue concerning a shots fired call. Police say they received numerous calls stating that a man wearing a black hoodie was armed with a rifle. Callers also reported the man was unloading a full magazine in a silver Nissan.
Documents show Broken Arrow family killed in murder-suicide had thousands in debt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More is being revealed about the family at the center of a murder suicide in Broken Arrow. Six children and two adults were found dead in their burned home last week, and police suspect the involvement of family's parents, Brian and Brittney Nelson. Police say...
District 14 district attorney clears former Tulsa County candidate of ballot harvesting
TULSA, Okla. — District 14 District Attorney Max Cook declined to file charges against former Tulsa County Commissioner candidate Bob Jack, according to documents sent to the Tulsa County Election Board. Cook told NewsChannel 8 OSBI investigated Jack for accusations of ballot harvesting. "We have no evidence at this...
Owasso police searching for 2 suspected of burglary, using stolen card
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two persons of interest. Police say these two men are suspected of being involved in a burglary from a vehicle and using a stolen credit card. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
3 additional child-sized burials found during excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since last Wednesday, 24 burials have been found at Oaklawn Cemetery as the second excavation work is underway. Hand excavation of four burials is being done in the western block. One from that block, which was buried in a simple coffin, was exhumed this afternoon...
Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
2 adult, 2 child burials revealed during mass graves excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work on the 1921 Graves Investigation's second excavation continues at Oaklawn Cemetery. Last week, crews recovered additional samples from the remains of seven individuals who were previously found during last year's excavation. The hope was to obtain a more viable DNA sample. As crews expanded...
Bartlesville police seize over 4 pounds of meth, 12 firearms in narcotic search warrant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team served narcotic search warrants on Oct. 26 and 27. This resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 firearms, 400 illicit pills, and $1,237 in cash. These seizures...
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
