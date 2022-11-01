TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an arson at The Donut Hole Monday. TFD says the suspect can be seen breaking the glass door to The Donut Hole on Brookside and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside before running off.

