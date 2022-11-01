Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds Appeals Court Decision on School Masking
Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced she has appealed a district court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit vacated an injunction...
Firewise on the Farm
As Iowa’s annual harvest wraps up across the state, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages farmers to get reacquainted with fire prevention practices to keep the farm ‘firewise.’. This has been an extended drought year, particularly in the western part of the state. The following simple...
Joni Ernst: The “Dae Way”: Honoring our veterans at this year’s Ruck, Roast & Ride.
Nothing is more Iowa than enjoying a hog roast and a motorcycle ride and supporting our veterans. That’s why my annual Roast & Ride has become a favorite Iowa tradition! It’s a chance for folks to admire our state’s beautiful landscape, enjoy delicious BBQ, and hear from top conservative leaders.
