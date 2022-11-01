ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Gov. Reynolds Appeals Court Decision on School Masking

Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced she has appealed a district court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit vacated an injunction...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Firewise on the Farm

As Iowa’s annual harvest wraps up across the state, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages farmers to get reacquainted with fire prevention practices to keep the farm ‘firewise.’. This has been an extended drought year, particularly in the western part of the state. The following simple...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy