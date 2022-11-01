ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Child thrown from vehicle after chase ends in crash in Union Twp.

By Sara Pompeo, Jacob Thompson, Lindsey Watson
WKBN
 5 days ago

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A small child was thrown from a vehicle after a police chase through New Castle ended in an accident in Union Township.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Jeep with a Kentucky registration was pulled over on Lowery Street near Falls Street in New Castle.

10 dogs taken from Youngstown house

According to New Castle police, the Jeep sped away from the traffic stop, driving west on W. Washington Street.

As police were rounding a bend near Round Street in Union Township, they saw that the Jeep had crashed and that the driver and a young girl around 2 or 3 years old were thrown from the vehicle.

The child was given immediate medical care and flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The driver was taken to UPMC Jameson to be treated and will be turned over to police once he is released. Charges are pending.

Union Township police and Pennsylvania State Police assisted New Castle police.

Parts of Washington Street near Round Street were blocked off while police investigated.

WKBN

