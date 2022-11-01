ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Richard
1d ago

The police killed that kid. The pigs ran over that child. They had no choice but to let that man go. Prayers to the families 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😪😪😇

brproud.com

Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police officer involved in car crash in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a car accident involving a Baton Rouge police officer Thursday morning. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDonald, the officer was heading to a training session around 8:30 a.m. when he ran into another vehicle on Nelson Street and 40th Street. McDonald says the officer’s car flipped over and police are investigating whether or not he was distracted.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA
