Beckley, WV

Spirit of Beckley fundraiser returns after COVID hiatus

By Rivers Upchurch
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A signature local fundraiser returned after three years as the Black Knight Country Club hosted the Spirit of Beckley’s kickoff breakfast.

The Spirit of Beckley is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, located in downtown Beckley.

Every year the fundraiser honors local individuals who embody the spirit of the city, and this year’s honorees are former Mayor Bill O’Brien and his wife, Lynn.

“The goal this year is to raise $100,000 in honor of Bill and Lynn, and in support of the Y’s youth programs,” said CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia Jay Rist. “That includes areas like aquatics, childcare, health and fitness, sports and recreation, everything from swim lessons all the way to soccer and basketball and everything in between.”

Until November 25th, the YMCA and its supporters will be out in the community raising money to recognize the good the YMCA does in the city, as well as Bill and Lynn O’Brien’s contributions to the community.

