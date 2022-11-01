ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Western Technical College and UWL sign transfer agreements

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjujm_0iv2U12P00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Making students’ futures a little easier.

Tuesday morning, officials at Western Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse signed multiple transfer agreements, which are beneficial for both UWL and Western.

Transferring between colleges can be stressful for students because some of their credits may not transfer.

Western Technical College’s president says these agreements will make it easier for students to keep the credits that they worked so hard for.

“You can take a class and hope that it transfers or you can work with advisors and work with professionals that you know will help you on the front end and then you take a class and you know that it transfers,” said Western Technical College President Roger Stanford. “What we’ve organized here is transfers that are guaranteed to bring 60 credits.”

Once students complete their associate of arts degree at Western, they can get admitted to UWL’s psychology, business, and exercise and sports science programs.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor students take time out of class to volunteer

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — Two Bangor schools are took time away from class work to help the community. Wednesday, students at Bangor’s middle and high schools participated in a day of service. Students volunteered around the area at places like senior living homes. News 8 Now visited one group at Sparta’s Morrow Home. They spent much of the morning hanging...
BANGOR, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western Technical College hosts live burn exercise for firefighters in training

SPARTA (WKBT) – Western Technical College is giving a boost to the first responders of tomorrow. The school hosted a live burn exercise to give high school students firefighter practice in the field. All this is a part of WTC’s firefighter training program which gives high school juniors and seniors a unique chance for college credit. And this activity gives...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements

Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nominations open for Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leadership Award

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nominations are open for La Crosse’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leadership Award. Until November 30, you can nominate a local leader who you think is committed to building community, enhancing diversity, and working for justice. The winner will be announced on January 16, 2023. If you have someone in mind that you’d like to nominate,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

WAFER kicks off community fundraising for Northside marketplace

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – WAFER Food Pantry kicked off community funding for their building project on Wednesday. WAFER leaders showed off images of what the new pantry will look like once construction is finished. WAFER is currently renovating the former Gordy’s Grocery Store in La Crosse’s North Side. Pantry leaders are aiming to make picking up food a more grocery-like...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers stops at UW-La Crosse on campaign bus tour one week ahead of election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With one week before the election, Governor Tony Evers is on the campaign trail. The democratic incumbent stopped at UW-La Crosse on Tuesday on his ‘Do The Right Thing’ bus tour. The governor is running against Republican challenger Tim Michels. Evers says, if he’s re-elected, he will work to raise shared revenue. Shared revenue is...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonan.org

Burlesque in Winona! Burly Bluffs return for “Sexy Spooktacular”

Oct. 28, No Name Bar hosted “Sexy Spooktacular” a 21+ burlesque show put on by the Burly Bluffs production company. Burly Bluffs, a burlesque organization catering to southern Minnesota, hosts a queer-centered space for specifically southern Minnesota, but also expands to other regions as well. “Your support for...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viterbo University’s School of Education Club holds their annual Safe Trick or Treat

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Trick or treat came a few days early today at Viterbo University. The University’s School of Education offered kids and their families a chance to enjoy Halloween treats and games. The event gives kids who don’t feel safe trick or treating in their neighborhoods a chance to enjoy the holiday. Organizers say this year’s event is...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Brad Pfaff hosts press conference with Congressman Ron Kind

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District is bringing in an old friend during this final campaign push. Outgoing 3rd District Representative Ron Kind joined Brad Pfaff at a campaign event in La Crosse on Thursday. Kind decided not to seek reelection after more than 20 years in Congress. Pfaff’s opponent Republican Derrick Van Orden...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community members discuss impact pandemic had on worklife

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An event to discuss the past, present, and future of our economy. Community members and area business professionals are on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus to discuss life post-pandemic. Business owners told their stories of how they overcame the pandemic and UWL administrators discussed the current economic climate. The dean of UWL’s College of Business...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy