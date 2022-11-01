Western Technical College and UWL sign transfer agreements

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Making students’ futures a little easier.

Tuesday morning, officials at Western Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse signed multiple transfer agreements, which are beneficial for both UWL and Western.

Transferring between colleges can be stressful for students because some of their credits may not transfer.

Western Technical College’s president says these agreements will make it easier for students to keep the credits that they worked so hard for.

“You can take a class and hope that it transfers or you can work with advisors and work with professionals that you know will help you on the front end and then you take a class and you know that it transfers,” said Western Technical College President Roger Stanford. “What we’ve organized here is transfers that are guaranteed to bring 60 credits.”

Once students complete their associate of arts degree at Western, they can get admitted to UWL’s psychology, business, and exercise and sports science programs.

