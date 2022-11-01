ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

You won’t be able to avoid T-Mobile’s new $35 activation fee

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMEQt_0iv2TzVb00

T-Mobile is making it harder than ever to buy into the Un-carrier branding. This week, leaked internal documents revealed that T-Mobile is ready to expand the activation fee to just about every possible transaction. By November 15, it will be virtually impossible to avoid paying the $35 Device Connection Charge when activating a new device.

On Monday, a Redditor shared a screenshot of a new company document on the T-Mobile subreddit. The T-Mo Report received the same documents and shared screenshots in a blog post as well. The documents reveal that T-Mobile will be replacing its Assisted Support and Upgrade Support Charges (ASC/USC) with the Device Connection Charge (DCC).

Previously, it was possible to avoid these charges by placing an order online. That will not be the case for the DCC. No matter what, you have to pay the fee.

The documents say the charge “applies to all postpaid mobile, Beyond the Smartphone, and broadband device types including BYOD, phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, hotspots, high-speed internet gateways, and other connected devices.”

There are a few exceptions, but none of them involve bringing a new device to T-Mobile. For example, if you want to swap out your SIM card or add a DIGITS Talk & Text line, you will not have to pay the activation fee. The same is true for JUMP! and JUMP! On Demand upgrades, as well as prepaid activation and upgrades.

While it’s not particularly surprising that T-Mobile now has the same universal activation fee as its biggest rivals, it’s still disappointing. T-Mobile has plenty to offer, including the best 5G speeds on the market, but moves like these make it abundantly clear that the “Un-carrier” is willing to sacrifice some good will for a few extra dollars.

T-Mobile will bring ASC and USC to Beyond the Smartphone and broadband plans on November 3, and then introduce the Device Connection Charge on November 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How to turn off data roaming on your Samsung Galaxy device

Unlimited mobile data has made looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot a thing of the past, at least if you're in your home country. However, things get complicated when trying to get online overseas. While most carriers provide data roaming as part of their subscription plans, and they may charge extra for international roaming. And unless you own a new Google Pixel 7 Pro or similar unlocked flagship smartphone, your phone may not work well when you're on the road.
Android Headlines

Verizon Announces 10-Year Price Lock For Its Home Internet

Verizon is taking on T-Mobile with a price lock campaign of its own. It has announced a ten-year price guarantee across its Home Internet products. You will pay the same monthly fee for its broadband service in 2032 as you pay today. The offer is applicable across all 5G Home, Fios, and LTE Home Internet products but is available only for new customers.
The Verge

T-Mobile is reportedly adding an activation fee for online orders

What’s that in the air? Why, it’s the scent of crisp autumn leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and companies finding ways to charge you for things that were previously free. T-Mobile appears to be cashing in on the latter trend, as The T-Mo Report warns that the Uncarrier is about to instate a new activation fee.
daystech.org

T-Mobile Gets a True, Lame Activation Fee

T-Mobile has had an ASC (Assisted Support Charge) for a while now, however usually, clients may get round this payment just by ordering and activating their new cellphone by way of on-line. The payment made sense, as individuals who go inside a retailer are getting a extra private expertise and added help. However, that payment is reported to get replaced this month with a brand new DCC payment or Device Connection Charge payment. And yeah, it’ll be $35, whether or not you’re in-store or on-line.
Business Insider

How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet

To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
Android Authority

How to get Apple Music for free

You can listen to your tunes for free (for a limited time). If you’ve always wanted to try Apple Music but don’t quite want to commit to a full subscription, here’s how to get free Apple Music. You can do this in a few ways, so read on to find out what they are.
CNET

Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
The Verge

Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint

Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
Android Authority

How to block text messages on any Samsung phone

Put the smishing from scammers to a stop on any Samsung phone. Advertisers and scammers alike can be persistent in finding your phone number to send you spam. When you receive a text message or phone call that sounds fishy, it’s best to block the number so they can’t contact you again. Here’s how to block someone’s text messages using any Samsung phone.
Digital Trends

T-Mobile made a $325 suitcase that you may actually want to buy

T-Mobile has been pushing its customers to travel more with its Coverage Beyond initiative, and now the company is offering something completely new for travelers: the Un-carrier On smart suitcase. Smart suitcases have been around for a while, giving owners access to things like USB charging ports while on the go. However, T-Mobile’s limited-edition carry-on might just be one of the best ever made.
CNET

iPhone Owners Can Tap To Pay with PayPal and Venmo Soon

IPhone owners are about to have an even easier time paying with PayPal and Venmo, both in the real world and online, using their phones and Apple payment platforms. iPhones will soon allow the PayPal and Venmo apps to Tap To Pay at participating US merchants, as announced in PayPal's third-quarter earnings report Thursday.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile's $325 suitcase is real and is designed for the traveler who likes to stay connected

T-Mobile today unveiled the "Un-carrier On," a magenta-colored suitcase designed to keep travelers connected. The product was created in partnership with publicly traded company Samsara Luggage and includes features such as wireless charging (making it the only carry-on suitcase to feature it). It also has a removable power bank with USB-C Power Delivery charging. This will allow users to charge faster helping them sport full batteries on the mobile devices they're traveling with regardless if it is an iPhone, an Android device, or something else.
Digital Trends

Here’s what Android phones might have looked like without the iPhone

Have you ever wondered what kind of phones we would have today if Apple didn’t introduce the iPhone to the world? Thanks to some new info from Android co-founder Rich Minder, we sort of have an answer to that. Miner wrote a Twitter thread Monday evening calling out an...
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
TechRadar

Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack

Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
Yahoo!

We just found the motherlode of deals in Walmart's secret sale section — save on Apple, Samsung and more!

The start of the work week can be a bummer. But we've got something that'll make it feel like Friday: Walmart's secret Flash Picks page, where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Get everything you need for less, including TVs, smart watches and tablets. But you've got to snap up these items fast — the deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last. Here are our faves from this week's Flash Picks section. Be swift, these sales will go by quicker than the weekend!
BGR.com

iPhone 15 to continue using 5G Qualcomm modems rather than Apple’s own chips

The iPhone 15 series should deliver a few notable changes next year. Apple should make the switch to USB-C on all models. Moreover, the Pro Max variant should be called iPhone 15 Ultra and feature a periscope lens. But these are just rumors at this time. What seems more certain is Apple’s 5G Qualcomm modem choice for the iPhone 15 series.
BGR.com

BGR.com

346K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy