Think back just a few years. The world of music is riding high following the release of Future’s Dirty Sprite II, What A Time To Be Alive just dropped and Bryson Tiller is cementing his position in R&B with the introduction of Trapsoul. In the midst of all of that and just a few months before Drake would rule the summer with Views, Rihanna stepped up and delivered an unforgettable body of work known as Anti. Not only did the international star’s eighth album feature tracks like “Needed Me” and “Work” featuring Drake, but it also added to the singer’s undeniable impact on pop music today.

6 DAYS AGO