The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Tim McGraw honors his World Series champ father, Tug, at Phillies game
Tim McGraw made the jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park, where he donned his father's jersey from when he was a player with the Philadelphia Phillies.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
Bruce Springsteen, and his Secret Service cap, takes in Phillies, Astros World Series game
Put him in coach, he's ready to play. Bruce Springsteen, sporting a baseball cap and puffy winter jacket, was in the crowd at the Wednesday, Nov. 2, World Series game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. The Boss, whose hits include “Streets of Philadelphia,” was shown on...
Video shows Mattress Mack dropping F-bombs on Phillies fan
Philadelphia fans are known for being animated and unapologetic, and one of the most famous men in Houston let them get the best of him following the Phillies’ win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Houston entrepreneur Jim McIngvale — better known as “Mattress Mack”...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3
Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
What TV channel, time is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 5 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/3/2022)
The Houston Astros bounced back, and now this matchup is tied up again, this time at 2-2, with another showdown on tap for tonight with the Philadelphia Phillies playing hosts for the final time in this 2022 World Series showdown. Game 5 takes place on Thursday, November 3 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
Philadelphia restaurants TURN DOWN catering orders from the Houston Astros amid their World Series showdown... but it ISN'T just Phillies fans being hostile
The Philadelphia Phillies have not won a World Series in 14 years and it seems its people are doing their utmost to help the two-time MLB world champions across the line. Several restaurants in The City of Brotherly Love have turned down the opportunity to cater for the World Series favorites while in town for games three, four and five of baseball's showpiece event.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies to wear powder blue throwbacks for Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies will wear their powder-blue throwback uniforms for Thursday's Game 5 against the Houston Astros. The team announced the they would be wearing their retro threads on their official Twitter account hours before first pitch:. During the regular season, the popular ensemble, which was actually the team's road...
Travis Scott And Live Nation Settle Lawsuits With The Families Of Two Astroworld Victims
Travis Scott has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who died due to injuries he sustained at Astroworld in 2021. The details and the amount of the settlement have not yet been shared with the public. However, attorney Tony Buzbee did share a statement on behalf of Acosta’s family.
Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series
There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.
Michael B. Jordan Surprises Students At Clark Atlanta With Scholarships, Exclusive Look At ‘Creed III’
Actor Michael B. Jordan has been hard at work with his directorial debut, Creed III. Not only has he been tasked with leading a great cast on and off screen, but he’s also recruited pro boxers like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jose Benavidez to be a part of the project. Now, he’s on the road pushing his latest feature. Earlier this week, he released the first trailer for the major motion picture, but he offered a little surprise to the students at Clark Atlanta University.
Drake Surprises Students At 21 Savage Concert During Spelman-Morehouse Homecoming
Drake? Yes, the Toronto native made a surprise appearance at 21 Savage’s concert during Morehouse College and Spelman College’s homecoming this week. Together, the Atlanta native and Toronto star performed “Jimmy Cooks” from Honestly, Nevermind and “Knife Talk” from Certified Lover Boy. Drake also delivered a performance of “Nonstop” from 2018’s Scorpion.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Phillies new favorites to win World Series; Harper favored to win MVP
With Game 4 on tap and the Philadelphia Phillies leading the Houston Astros 2-1, World Series odds have seen a flip on the favorite. The Phillies are now the oddsmakers’ choice to win the Fall Classic at multiple sportsbooks, including FOX Bet. And directly related to that, Bryce Harper...
Reggie Becton Adds Shah Infinite, Jordan Hawkins To The ‘HOM3’ Tour
Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.
Dot’s Reading Room – The First Televised World Series Spurred America’s Television Boom, 75 Years Ago
On a lighter note: here’s one for baseball fans. This year some 12 million viewers are expected to watch the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. But it wasn’t until the 1947 series between the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Dodgers – 75 years ago –...
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Rihanna Returns With ‘Lift Me Up’
Think back just a few years. The world of music is riding high following the release of Future’s Dirty Sprite II, What A Time To Be Alive just dropped and Bryson Tiller is cementing his position in R&B with the introduction of Trapsoul. In the midst of all of that and just a few months before Drake would rule the summer with Views, Rihanna stepped up and delivered an unforgettable body of work known as Anti. Not only did the international star’s eighth album feature tracks like “Needed Me” and “Work” featuring Drake, but it also added to the singer’s undeniable impact on pop music today.
Watch: Astros Outfielder Makes Incredible Catch at Wall in 9th Inning of Game 5
Chas McCormick, welcome to your Kodak moment.
Drake, 21 Savage & Oliver To Host Sound 42 Broadcast
Fans are only a few hours away from enjoying Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, Her Loss. To get fans ready for the project to drop, Drake, 21 Savage and October’s Very Own Co-Founder Oliver El-Khatib will host a special edition of Table For One on Drake’s SiriusXM platform, Sound 42.
