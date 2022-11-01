ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle

With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3

Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
What TV channel, time is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 5 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/3/2022)

The Houston Astros bounced back, and now this matchup is tied up again, this time at 2-2, with another showdown on tap for tonight with the Philadelphia Phillies playing hosts for the final time in this 2022 World Series showdown. Game 5 takes place on Thursday, November 3 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
Philadelphia restaurants TURN DOWN catering orders from the Houston Astros amid their World Series showdown... but it ISN'T just Phillies fans being hostile

The Philadelphia Phillies have not won a World Series in 14 years and it seems its people are doing their utmost to help the two-time MLB world champions across the line. Several restaurants in The City of Brotherly Love have turned down the opportunity to cater for the World Series favorites while in town for games three, four and five of baseball's showpiece event.
2022 World Series: Phillies to wear powder blue throwbacks for Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies will wear their powder-blue throwback uniforms for Thursday's Game 5 against the Houston Astros. The team announced the they would be wearing their retro threads on their official Twitter account hours before first pitch:. During the regular season, the popular ensemble, which was actually the team's road...
Michael B. Jordan Surprises Students At Clark Atlanta With Scholarships, Exclusive Look At ‘Creed III’

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been hard at work with his directorial debut, Creed III. Not only has he been tasked with leading a great cast on and off screen, but he’s also recruited pro boxers like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jose Benavidez to be a part of the project. Now, he’s on the road pushing his latest feature. Earlier this week, he released the first trailer for the major motion picture, but he offered a little surprise to the students at Clark Atlanta University.
Drake Surprises Students At 21 Savage Concert During Spelman-Morehouse Homecoming

Drake? Yes, the Toronto native made a surprise appearance at 21 Savage’s concert during Morehouse College and Spelman College’s homecoming this week. Together, the Atlanta native and Toronto star performed “Jimmy Cooks” from Honestly, Nevermind and “Knife Talk” from Certified Lover Boy. Drake also delivered a performance of “Nonstop” from 2018’s Scorpion.
Reggie Becton Adds Shah Infinite, Jordan Hawkins To The ‘HOM3’ Tour

Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.
Rihanna Returns With ‘Lift Me Up’

Think back just a few years. The world of music is riding high following the release of Future’s Dirty Sprite II, What A Time To Be Alive just dropped and Bryson Tiller is cementing his position in R&B with the introduction of Trapsoul. In the midst of all of that and just a few months before Drake would rule the summer with Views, Rihanna stepped up and delivered an unforgettable body of work known as Anti. Not only did the international star’s eighth album feature tracks like “Needed Me” and “Work” featuring Drake, but it also added to the singer’s undeniable impact on pop music today.
Drake, 21 Savage & Oliver To Host Sound 42 Broadcast

Fans are only a few hours away from enjoying Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, Her Loss. To get fans ready for the project to drop, Drake, 21 Savage and October’s Very Own Co-Founder Oliver El-Khatib will host a special edition of Table For One on Drake’s SiriusXM platform, Sound 42.
