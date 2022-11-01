Read full article on original website
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
CBS 58
Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
uwpexponent.com
Waukesha gets Justice after Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks, 40, was found guilty in the Milwaukee courts on Oct. 26 after driving his car through the city of Waukesha’s Christmas parade. The trial was considered bizarre because Brooks represented himself. Under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, anyone can be appointed legal counsel even if the defendant cannot afford one. This act is never recommended by the defense nor the prosecution, but with the Sixth Amendment, Brooks used Pro Se, which is Latin for “in one’s behalf,” allowing him to represent himself.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
ozaukeepress.com
Man wanted for skipping bail found hiding in his closet
A 33-year-old Saukville man wanted by authorities after he skipped bail on a felony case accusing him of hurting a police officer during a scuffle was found hiding in a closet in his apartment last month and arrested. Luis A. Fuentes Ramos is now charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court...
Milwaukee Police Will Stop Using Gun That Keeps Going Off by Mistake
The Milwaukee Police Department will replace its current service weapon, which has unintentionally fired and injured two of its officers since 2020, with a more reliable option in 2023. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced Monday that the department’s standard weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, will be...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Over a dozen shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage was found at the scene and no injuries were reported. An...
WISN
Located: Critical missing teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
WISN
Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission
MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
