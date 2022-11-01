ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
uwpexponent.com

Waukesha gets Justice after Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks, 40, was found guilty in the Milwaukee courts on Oct. 26 after driving his car through the city of Waukesha’s Christmas parade. The trial was considered bizarre because Brooks represented himself. Under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, anyone can be appointed legal counsel even if the defendant cannot afford one. This act is never recommended by the defense nor the prosecution, but with the Sixth Amendment, Brooks used Pro Se, which is Latin for “in one’s behalf,” allowing him to represent himself.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Man wanted for skipping bail found hiding in his closet

A 33-year-old Saukville man wanted by authorities after he skipped bail on a felony case accusing him of hurting a police officer during a scuffle was found hiding in a closet in his apartment last month and arrested. Luis A. Fuentes Ramos is now charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court...
SAUKVILLE, WI
Vice

Milwaukee Police Will Stop Using Gun That Keeps Going Off by Mistake

The Milwaukee Police Department will replace its current service weapon, which has unintentionally fired and injured two of its officers since 2020, with a more reliable option in 2023. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced Monday that the department’s standard weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty

PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy