Salt Lake City, UT

Troopers still seeking answers in I-15 shooting death; suicide suspected

MURRAY — Troopers are still seeking answers in Wednesday's unusual shooting death on I-15. Investigators believe the driver found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head after his vehicle crashed with a semitruck in Murray likely died by suicide, but they are still looking at the evidence before they make a final determination, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Friday.
MURRAY, UT
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman's life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries...
ROY, UT
Cause of house fire and explosion in West Jordan still unknown

WEST JORDAN — Investigators were still working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday, one day after an explosion and flames destroyed a home and damaged another in West Jordan. Battalion Chief Clint Paxton said in his 24 years with the fire department he couldn't easily remember...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Utah business cuts down food waste, fights inflation too

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business is trying to cut down on food waste by cutting costs and is involving other businesses. Extrabites is an online marketplace where businesses in Salt Lake and Utah counties sell any extra food they have at the end of each day. CEO...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage

MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
MILLCREEK, UT
Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves

SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
What will it take for Utah to get back to the Pac-12 championship game?

SALT LAKE CITY — The road back to the Pac-12 championship game for Utah got more difficult this summer. In an effort to enhance the competitive nature of the conference and increase the likelihood that the winner of the Pac-12 title game could make the four-team playoff off another quality win, the conference eliminated divisions and decided to feature the top two teams in its championship game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Former Boise QB Cade Fennegan enjoying restart at dream school BYU

PROVO — Before the truncated campaign of the 2020 season, BYU football had never experienced a win on the blue turf at Boise State, a seldom-viewed but now constant rivalry game over the past decade. Things changed when the Cougars, led by Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier, went up...
PROVO, UT

