Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Riverton man shot, killed man who was 'backing away' in I-15 road rage case, charges say
SANDY — A Riverton man was charged Friday with murder following a road rage incident on I-15 during which police say he pulled in front of the victim and slammed on his brakes before shooting the man after they both exited the freeway. Rodrigo Andres Monroy, 32, is charged...
ksl.com
Troopers still seeking answers in I-15 shooting death; suicide suspected
MURRAY — Troopers are still seeking answers in Wednesday's unusual shooting death on I-15. Investigators believe the driver found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head after his vehicle crashed with a semitruck in Murray likely died by suicide, but they are still looking at the evidence before they make a final determination, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Friday.
ksl.com
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
ksl.com
Utah family of bullied Black girl who died by suicide files $14M claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
ksl.com
Man angry about sold-out flights carjacked multiple vehicles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn't buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said. The 20-year-old man carjacked two cars and...
ksl.com
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her, and it may have saved the woman's life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries...
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
ksl.com
Cause of house fire and explosion in West Jordan still unknown
WEST JORDAN — Investigators were still working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday, one day after an explosion and flames destroyed a home and damaged another in West Jordan. Battalion Chief Clint Paxton said in his 24 years with the fire department he couldn't easily remember...
ksl.com
Utah business cuts down food waste, fights inflation too
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business is trying to cut down on food waste by cutting costs and is involving other businesses. Extrabites is an online marketplace where businesses in Salt Lake and Utah counties sell any extra food they have at the end of each day. CEO...
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
ksl.com
Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
ksl.com
Some businesses still closed, awaiting apartment demolition after Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY — It's safe to say Shere Brunjes likes chatting with people. She owns a Sport Clips store in Sugar House, so naturally she's used to talking to strangers. But after being closed for a week because of the fire next door, somehow, she has found even more people to talk to.
ksl.com
Attention turns to fixing historic Fisher Mansion as carriage house renovation nears completion
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite living in the Salt Lake Valley for most of his life, Baron Gajkowski was completely unfamiliar with the Fisher Mansion and its history until he was recently invited to tour its adjacent carriage house, a separate building being converted into a new recreation hub along the Jordan River Parkway.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves
SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
ksl.com
What will it take for Utah to get back to the Pac-12 championship game?
SALT LAKE CITY — The road back to the Pac-12 championship game for Utah got more difficult this summer. In an effort to enhance the competitive nature of the conference and increase the likelihood that the winner of the Pac-12 title game could make the four-team playoff off another quality win, the conference eliminated divisions and decided to feature the top two teams in its championship game.
ksl.com
Takeaways, observations from Utah's 91-58 exhibition win over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson slammed the ball through the net with authority and the 7-foot center established a physical style of play against a visiting Westminster team in an exhibition game to start off the 2022-23 season for the Utah men's basketball team. Carlson's dunk highlighted the...
ksl.com
Former Boise QB Cade Fennegan enjoying restart at dream school BYU
PROVO — Before the truncated campaign of the 2020 season, BYU football had never experienced a win on the blue turf at Boise State, a seldom-viewed but now constant rivalry game over the past decade. Things changed when the Cougars, led by Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier, went up...
ksl.com
Here's what Boise State coaches are saying about BYU before Saturday's matchup
PROVO — BYU football finds itself in the throes of a four-game losing skid with five losses for the first time since the ill-fated 4-9 campaign of 2017 and faces a team riding a four-game winning streak with conference title hopes. And Boise State head coach Andy Avalos couldn't...
Comments / 0