FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
Tennessee State professor out of a job after appearing to yell at student in viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University professor is out of a job after a viral video appeared to show him yelling at a student, officials said. According to WZTV and WSMV, the university in Nashville announced Tuesday that the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, “is no longer employed” by the school.
WKRN
Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl
A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Amazon’s hiring pause. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs...
wbtw.com
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
Tennessee teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
Teen boy facing robbery charge after Nashville carjacking
A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night after being accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man outside of a Nashville apartment.
wgnsradio.com
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
Suspect fired 17 shots toward women during drive-by shooting in Nashville, police say
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he injured a woman during a drive-by shooting in a Nashville neighborhood.
fox17.com
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
College Professor Out After Viral Video Shows Him Screaming In Student's Face
The Tennessee State University professor yelled at a student that they had failed the course and screamed, "get out" of his classroom.
Abortion ban has Franklin OBGYN considering leaving medicine
"I've never been politically involved, but this is so important to me."
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
fox17.com
Police: Man hanging out of car window shot at Nashville residence 17 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he shot at a residence 17 times last month, nearly hitting an infant. Charles Anthony Coons is charged with attempted criminal homicide, vandalism, and aggravated assault for the Oct. 21 shooting. According to an arrest...
WSMV
Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
Police trying to ID person of interest after clothes stolen, store workers threatened in Murfreesboro
Detectives are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft case that happened at a Murfreesboro store last month.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of 'Frightening' New Scam
Here's what to do if this happens to you.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office continues search for 19-year-old missing woman
The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who authorities said went missing Sunday night in Mt. Juliet.
Man stabbed in the back at South Nashville motel
An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed while staying at a motel in South Nashville.
