Pleasant View, TN

Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl

A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Amazon’s hiring pause. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs...
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
