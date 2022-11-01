FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.

FARGO, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO