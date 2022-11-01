Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
valleynewslive.com
Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
kvrr.com
Three men arrested in connection to Philip Bergquist murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest 3 men who are connected to the murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist from Sunday. George Ortiz, 38, of Fargo is charged with a Class AA felony of Intentional Murder. Joseph Poitra, 29, is charged with Accomplice to Murder. He has no...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo Police arrest 3 in connection with alleged murder
Fargo Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist, who was found dead on Sunday. Thirty-eight-year-old George Ortiz of Fargo is charged with intentional murder.. Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Poitra (no permanent address) is charged with accomplice to murder…. And 25-year-old David Reyneros of Fargo...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
Man charged in Fargo factory shooting goes to trial
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday. Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, dropped […]
kfgo.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police, Cass County Sheriff, NDHP give report on joint patrol in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are sharing the results of a partnered patrol that took place over the weekend in Downtown Fargo. On Saturday, October 29th from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30th, a group...
valleynewslive.com
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
kfgo.com
West Fargo man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle-SUV collision in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A West Fargo man was seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Fargo late Wednesday afternoon. Fargo and West Fargo Police along with the State Patrol responded to the scene at 40th Avenue and 66th Street S. Jake Krumm, 18, was...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
fergusnow.com
Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device
A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
wdayradionow.com
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
wdayradionow.com
Bomb Squad responds to Cass County Jail after arrest
(Fargo, ND) -- A man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Clay County Sunday now faces another felony charge after the Red River Valley Bomb Squad was called to Cass County Jail. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio 66-year-old Leonard Budrea Jr. was taken into custody...
kfgo.com
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
valleynewslive.com
‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, snow will be falling. The West Fargo Fire Department is asking for you to volunteer as part of its ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. They want you to help take care of a hydrant before the...
Comments / 0