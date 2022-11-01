Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, here is how we view the Jaguars and where they stand.

The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to make trades eventful.

In years on the Jaguars beat, there have been countless trades that have been a jolt to the senses. The Jalen Ramsey trade was franchise-changing. The James Robinson trade was out of left field. The Calais Campbell trade was somber.

But the trade the Jaguars made on Tuesday afternoon for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley? That was a deal that will be remembered for years and years to come. It was a shock because it was a move that made a booming, aggressive statement.

But the Ridley trade isn't all the Jaguars did at the trade deadline. What did the 2022 trade deadline look like for the Jaguars and what does it all mean moving forward?

Jaguars should continue to be all-in on 2023

The Jaguars made one thing very clear on Tuesday: they see 2023 as their chance to explode. The Jaguars wouldn't have traded a potential future second-round pick for a player who won't even take a snap this year if this wasn't the case. And at 2-6, it is also the reality for the Jaguars. They have shown a lot of overall improvement in 2022 in terms of their on-field performance, but their inability to close out games has led them to a five-game losing streak that has likely ended their hopes of contending for a post-season spot.

The Jaguars should have been a playoff team in 2022, but it doesn't like it will happen. But with this in mind, it is worth remembering the Jaguars shouldn't have been considered a potential playoff team entering the season. Their 2-1 start was shocking because the expectation for this team wasn't to contend. It was to compete. And the Jaguars have done so this year, adding six anxiety-filled one-score losses in the process.

The Jaguars' focus should have always been on 2023, and the Ridley trade makes this seem like the case with the Jaguars set to have likely two top-50 picks and a potential top-5 pick.

Did the Jaguars have any interest in other receivers?

A trade like the Calvin Ridley deal doesn't happen overnight, but it is at least worth noting he isn't the only option the Jaguars explored at wide receiver over the last week or so. I am told the Jaguars also discussed the possibility of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was not traded. These discussions never came close to them making a concrete offer to the Patriots, but the Jaguars did seem at least open to the idea of finding a receiver ever in a non-Ridley situation.

On the other hand, there did not seem to be any buzz at all in regards to the Jaguars and Chase Claypool, who was traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick. The Packers also reportedly offered a second-round pick for Claypool, so it seems clear that was the asking price, a price the Jaguars would likely never be remotely interested in. The Jaguars still traded a potential second-rounder, but that is a 2024 pick.

Josh Allen remains a Jaguar, which was always the expectation

The biggest non-surprise of the Jaguars' trade deadline was for Josh Allen to remain a Jaguar by the end of it. As we reported last week , the Jaguars weren't ever actually shopping Allen. Teams were calling about him because he is a 25-year-old pass-rusher who was a top-10 pick and a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but that didn't mean the Jaguars were attempting to unload the former No. 7 overall pick.

We are told teams continued to check in on Allen even as Tuesday's deadline drew to a close, but a deal wasn't in the Jaguars' plans unless they were blown away by an offer, which obviously never came. The Jaguars did what they are supposed to do and monitor what teams are asking, but teams inquiring about Allen is more of a compliment to him and the Jaguars than anything else.