Montgomery County, MD

Teens Busted For Armed Robbery, Police Pursuit That Ended With Metro Bus Crash In Maryland

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago

Three teens are facing multiple charges after taking police in Maryland on a high-speed pursuit while attempting to flee from a reported armed robbery in Montgomery County , officials say.

Silver Spring resident Natnael Akalu, 18, Wesley Jose Nunez, 18, and Lorenzo Antonio Madrid, 19, both of Washington, DC, have been identified by police investigators as the suspects who took off from police before coming to a fiery halt when the driver crashed into a Metro Bus.

The incident began shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.

Officers were first called to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road to investigate an armed robbery involving three suspects who took off in a Toyota Sienna.

Investigators then were able to track down the vehicle at the White Oaks Shopping Center, at which point the driver sped away south on Route 29 toward Georgia Avenue before crashing into the bus near the intersection of Silgo Avenue.

A pursuing police cruiser also crashed into the back of the suspect's vehicle, causing a pile-up on Georgia Avenue.

Akalu, Nunez, and Madrid were each transported area hospitals following the crash for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the pursuit and there were no serious injuries reported to Metro Bus riders.

Each of the three was charged with:

  • Armed robbery;
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony violent crime;
  • Possession of a handgun;
  • Other related charges.

No return court date has been announced by the Montgomery County Police Department. Mugshots were not immediately available on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

