KGET
Bakersfield PD search for 2 hit-and-run drivers involved in deadly pedestrian crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a […]
KGET
Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:14 p.m.) A suspect in the major-injury shooting on Chester Avenue has been arrested, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 1200 block of 40th Street, said police. He was arrested by homicide detectives and officers from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team after they served a search warrant.
Bakersfield Now
No charges filed against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
KERO 23 Bakersfield
Man shot in Northeast Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting on Chester Avenue that took place around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd.
Key News Network
Bakersfield Police Investigate Shooting of Victim Found in Parking Lot
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 7:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, where officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of FoodMax on Chester and Columbus Street in the city of Bakersfield. The victim was transported...
KGET
Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot in south Bakersfield, KCSO investigating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot on Allens Drive in south Bakersfield Wednesday evening, suffering an injury, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At around 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Allens Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. There...
KGET
Man, 70, arrested in alleged hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said. Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody […]
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
Wanted Man Steals Semi, Takes Police On 10 MPH Freeway Pursuit
A man wanted for several warrants took Kern County deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on an hours-long freeway pursuit in a stolen semi-truck, with speeds reaching only around 10 MPH. On Thursday, at approximately 12:28 p.m. deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Frazier Park Substation were dispatched to the 15800 block of ...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Shooting investigation near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, leaves one hurt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 4): Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left one man in critical condition Thursday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Thursday, November 3, at around 5:45 p.m. officers were called for a ShotSpotter activation in the...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
KNX 1070 News Radio
Authorities identify man who stole big rig, led slow pursuit through Newhall
The Kern County Sheriff’s Department has disclosed new information about what led up to the slow pursuit of a stolen big rig on Thursday that ended with the truck engulfed in flames.
YourCentralValley.com
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
KGET
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident
VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
ABC7
LIVE: CHP officers chasing driver of stolen big rig along 5 Freeway
The big rig was reportedly stolen out of Kern County, according to authorities.
YourCentralValley.com
3 arrested for stealing vehicle, credit cards in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after they stole a vehicle and started using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, an officer was called out to Planet Fitness on Walnut Avenue after it was reported that three suspects had stolen a car […]
KGET
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
