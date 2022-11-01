Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Related
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets
Boston Celtics players reportedly want Ime Udoka to stick around.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
The Brooklyn Nets Could Add Another Mess to the Mix Should They Bring In Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka
Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka appears to the favorite to replace the recently fired Steve Nash in Brooklyn. The post The Brooklyn Nets Could Add Another Mess to the Mix Should They Bring In Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike Fratello: With Garland's return, you're blending two all stars on the Cavs roster
Mike Fratello joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return, and how the Cavaliers can improve in their next match-up vs. Boston.
Brian Windhorst on whether Ime Udoka should accept an offer from the Nets
ESPN’s various NBA commentators spent the entire morning on Wednesday discussing the series of bombshell reports emanating from the Brooklyn Nets organization, following a series of days during which Kyrie Irving became embroiled in an off-court controversy, Steve Nash was fired, and the Nets reportedly reached advanced plans to hire Boston’s Ime Udoka as a replacement.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka to the Nets Report
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not happy about Ime Udoka reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets
Woj: Nets, Nash part ways; Suspended Boston Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka among expected targets
The Brooklyn Nets and their head coach Steve Nash have mutually agreed to part ways per multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is, along with former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder and other, unnamed targets, on the Nets’ short list of potential replacements for their top coaching job in the wake of the break with Nash.
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Celtics Rumors: Nets To Target Ime Udoka After Steve Nash Exit
The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, ending the coach’s Brooklyn tenure after two-plus seasons. The separation also might have signaled the beginning of the end for another NBA coach. Shortly after breaking the news of Nash and the Nets going their separate ways, ESPN’s Adrian...
Bruins Recall Goalie Keith Kinkaid After Jeremy Swayman Injury
The Bruins made a roster move Wednesday on their off day. Boston announced it recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence on an emergency basis after Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There is no clarity on the...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Had Message For Linus Ullmark After Pulling Goalie
Linus Ullmark had a rough, weird and yet still somehow victorious Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins. Boston pulled the goalie after he allowed five goals to Pittsburgh and was on the hook for his first loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. But Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron and Ullmark was forced to go back between the pipes.
Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates
The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night. Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost. Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time...
hotnewhiphop.com
Marcus Smart Confused And Upset Over Ime Udoka Nets Hiring
Marcus Smart was shocked when he found out. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that they would be hiring Ime Udoka. Of course, the team fired Steve Nash, and from there, it was reported that the Nets were about to hire someone who is incredibly controversial.
Adam Silver Takes Issue With Kyrie Irving’s ‘Reckless’ Decision, Apology
If NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement is any indication, Kyrie Irving hasn’t yet fully escaped the hot water into which he recently did a massive cannonball. Silver on Thursday broke his silence about Irving’s tumultuous week. The Brooklyn Nets guard came under fire last week when he posted a link without comment to a movie that featured antisemitic themes. Given the chance to take responsibility and ownership for his action, Irving got defensive in a press conference, leading to a bizarre and rather uncomfortable scene.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0