The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Brian Windhorst on whether Ime Udoka should accept an offer from the Nets

ESPN’s various NBA commentators spent the entire morning on Wednesday discussing the series of bombshell reports emanating from the Brooklyn Nets organization, following a series of days during which Kyrie Irving became embroiled in an off-court controversy, Steve Nash was fired, and the Nets reportedly reached advanced plans to hire Boston’s Ime Udoka as a replacement.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
Woj: Nets, Nash part ways; Suspended Boston Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka among expected targets

The Brooklyn Nets and their head coach Steve Nash have mutually agreed to part ways per multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is, along with former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder and other, unnamed targets, on the Nets’ short list of potential replacements for their top coaching job in the wake of the break with Nash.
Celtics Rumors: Nets To Target Ime Udoka After Steve Nash Exit

The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, ending the coach’s Brooklyn tenure after two-plus seasons. The separation also might have signaled the beginning of the end for another NBA coach. Shortly after breaking the news of Nash and the Nets going their separate ways, ESPN’s Adrian...
Bruins Recall Goalie Keith Kinkaid After Jeremy Swayman Injury

The Bruins made a roster move Wednesday on their off day. Boston announced it recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence on an emergency basis after Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There is no clarity on the...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Had Message For Linus Ullmark After Pulling Goalie

Linus Ullmark had a rough, weird and yet still somehow victorious Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins. Boston pulled the goalie after he allowed five goals to Pittsburgh and was on the hook for his first loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. But Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron and Ullmark was forced to go back between the pipes.
Marcus Smart Confused And Upset Over Ime Udoka Nets Hiring

Marcus Smart was shocked when he found out. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that they would be hiring Ime Udoka. Of course, the team fired Steve Nash, and from there, it was reported that the Nets were about to hire someone who is incredibly controversial.
Adam Silver Takes Issue With Kyrie Irving’s ‘Reckless’ Decision, Apology

If NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement is any indication, Kyrie Irving hasn’t yet fully escaped the hot water into which he recently did a massive cannonball. Silver on Thursday broke his silence about Irving’s tumultuous week. The Brooklyn Nets guard came under fire last week when he posted a link without comment to a movie that featured antisemitic themes. Given the chance to take responsibility and ownership for his action, Irving got defensive in a press conference, leading to a bizarre and rather uncomfortable scene.
