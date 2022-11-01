ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

PBOT to launch transportation academy to teach students street safety

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced a new push to teach high schoolers about street safety. PBOT recently got a $35,000 grant from the state to develop a transportation academy. PBOT says it will start at Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland. The goal is...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

NW's Largest Garage Sale and Vintage Sale Preview

If you love garage sales and vintage shopping, there's an event this weekend that was made for you! David Buffum, founder and owner of NW’s Largest Garage Sale & Vintage Sale, joined us with a sneak preview. For more information, call (360) 907-5919 or visit nwgsales.com. NW’S Largest Garage...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Longview fire destroys garage and car, family safe

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by the homeowner, who saw smoke and flames from the detached garage behind their home. Four Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, two Battalion Chiefs, and a Medic Unit...
LONGVIEW, WA
KATU.com

Possible explosion damages garage in Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just after Noon on Wednesday, October 2, Vancouver Fire was sent to the 8400 block of Northeast Lewis on a call of a house fire with a possible explosion in the garage. When crews arrived, they found significant structural damage to the garage, but no active...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland residents can weigh in on new police accountability system

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can weigh in on a new police accountability system in the works for Portland Police. The system would focus on investigating reports of wrongdoing, any discipline, and overall oversight. The Police Accountability Commission is holding a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. If you are...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Aesthetic Medicine: MiniFaceLift + LaserLift

It’s possible to look as young as you feel. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Jerry Darm, MD, at Aesthetic Medicine to learn more about a winning combination of treatments – MiniFaceLift combined with LaserLift. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake Oswego. For more...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Get a New Smile in One Day at Northwest Implant Center

They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez takes us to Northwest Implant Center to learn how they can do it all in just one day!. Northwest Implant Center is located at...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy