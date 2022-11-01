Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her Attacker
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballots
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote
Howard's House provides holiday cheer for teens in foster care
KATU.com
With fires, tunnels under building, Portland business considers relocating out of city
In two days, the Portland City Council will vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposal to tackle homelessness. But is it too little too late for people who've been raising the red flag for years?. It might be for Brent Zaemann, Vice President at Sealant Specialists on Southeast Division Place. Zaemann...
KATU.com
Portland City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Thursday night approved Mayor Ted Wheeler's highly debated plan that includes a ban on unsanctioned camping. All five resolutions passed. Members of the public were invited to testify on the plan at Thursday's City Council meeting, and more than 50 people signed...
KATU.com
PBOT to launch transportation academy to teach students street safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced a new push to teach high schoolers about street safety. PBOT recently got a $35,000 grant from the state to develop a transportation academy. PBOT says it will start at Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland. The goal is...
KATU.com
Thieves take $75,000 in tools and equipment from Northeast Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a break-in and theft at a construction site off of Northeast Alberta in Portland. Security camera footage shows people arriving at the building site near NE 12th and Alberta in a red truck Saturday afternoon to cut the lock on the gate. The...
KATU.com
Portland Fire and Gresham Fire put out two overnight fires, rescue dog from burning home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Gresham Fire crews responded to two back-to-back fires that happened overnight. According to the Portland Fire Department, the first fire occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday night in the Rockwood Neighborhood, in the 16000 Block of Northeast Taylor in Gresham. Crews noticed smoke coming from...
KATU.com
Portland is one of few major American cities without police traffic enforcement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is one of at least four cities - among America’s 50 largest cities - without a team of police officers dedicated to proactive traffic enforcement during the entirety of its shifts, a KATU investigation has found. Our reporting found at least 37 agencies in...
KATU.com
'Christmas Street' Peacock Lane announces 2022 Lights on Peacock Lane schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s famous holiday light-viewing destination Peacock Lane has announced the schedule for this year’s "Lights on Peacock Lane Event." The lights will be on nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., December 15 – 31. "Christmas Street"'s Hot Cocoa Booth and pedestrian-only nights...
KATU.com
NW's Largest Garage Sale and Vintage Sale Preview
If you love garage sales and vintage shopping, there's an event this weekend that was made for you! David Buffum, founder and owner of NW’s Largest Garage Sale & Vintage Sale, joined us with a sneak preview. For more information, call (360) 907-5919 or visit nwgsales.com. NW’S Largest Garage...
KATU.com
Longview fire destroys garage and car, family safe
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by the homeowner, who saw smoke and flames from the detached garage behind their home. Four Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, two Battalion Chiefs, and a Medic Unit...
KATU.com
Portland Street Response takes record number of calls in October as program grows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data shows the Portland Street Response program is seeing significant growth. This October, Portland Street Response (PSR) responded to a record 824 calls. That is the largest number of calls in a single month since the program started nearly two years ago. CONTINUING COVERAGE |...
KATU.com
October in Portland goes down as warmest October on record, weather officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to the National Weather Service in Portland, October 2022 will go down as the warmest October on record. The average temperature was 61.4, topping the old record from 2014. That year, the average temperature was 60.1 degrees. October started off with three days in the...
KATU.com
Possible explosion damages garage in Vancouver home
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just after Noon on Wednesday, October 2, Vancouver Fire was sent to the 8400 block of Northeast Lewis on a call of a house fire with a possible explosion in the garage. When crews arrived, they found significant structural damage to the garage, but no active...
KATU.com
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
KATU.com
Portland residents can weigh in on new police accountability system
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can weigh in on a new police accountability system in the works for Portland Police. The system would focus on investigating reports of wrongdoing, any discipline, and overall oversight. The Police Accountability Commission is holding a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. If you are...
KATU.com
PF&R fights 2-alarm housefire, crews work around live electrical lines to protect homes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Monday morning. The fire resulted in total destruction of the initial house, as well as damage to neighboring homes. Crews arrived at the Irvington Neighborhood at 12:39 a.m., where they found a large, under-construction multi-story...
KATU.com
Multnomah County housing program runs out of money, leaders set to evaluate
PORTLAND, Ore — The Move-In Multnomah program has run out of funds, but county leaders say they'll be evaluating the program and deciding how to fund it going forward. Lorenzo Jankans moved into an apartment in August after not having a home for him or his two sons for years.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Businesses hang on for dear life amid crime, camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — How many businesses will stay in Portland?. That’s what people are asking, with so many issues impacting the city. We visited businesses near Northeast Halsey Street and 63rd Avenue this week that are just trying to hang on for dear life as they wait for help from the city.
KATU.com
Aesthetic Medicine: MiniFaceLift + LaserLift
It’s possible to look as young as you feel. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Jerry Darm, MD, at Aesthetic Medicine to learn more about a winning combination of treatments – MiniFaceLift combined with LaserLift. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake Oswego. For more...
KATU.com
Get a New Smile in One Day at Northwest Implant Center
They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez takes us to Northwest Implant Center to learn how they can do it all in just one day!. Northwest Implant Center is located at...
KATU.com
Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
