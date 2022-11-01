Read full article on original website
WLUC
Keweenaw Co-op to hold public chili cook-off at future location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock is preparing to hold a public chili cook-off on Saturday. Co-op staff and its Board of Directors will make a variety of different chilis and let participants sample each and vote for the “Best Chili in the Keweenaw.”. “We’re inviting...
WLUC
Copper Country Community Arts Center opens 28th Annual ‘The Shaft’ Community Arts Exhibition
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) in Hancock has opened its 28th Annual “The Shaft” Community Art Exhibition. 24 pieces of art focused on mining were submitted this year by 17 artists. “Some of them are professional artists, some of them are community,”...
WLUC
Marquette Township Board looks for solution to dangerous Forestville Road intersection
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board continues to look for a solution at the Wright Street and Forestville Road intersection. The Marquette County Road Commission has called this the most dangerous intersection in the county. The Board held a special meeting Thursday night where they voted unanimously...
WLUC
Evaluation holds up K.I. Sawyer building demolition work
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking longer than expected. They are now owned by Marquette County. In 2020, the county received $12 million in Federal CARES Act money to demolish the buildings for redevelopment. However,...
WLUC
Season of giving is here in the UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November typically kicks off the season of giving. According to United Way of Marquette County, people tend to give more generously in November and December compared to other months. Donating money is a great way to help out in your community. Donations are important to keeping nonprofits like United Way afloat, but folks don’t have to donate money to help out.
WLUC
Copper Country Running Company comes to Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a fresh pair of shoes?. The Copper Country Running Company will have a grand opening on November 12 with a 5K and a one-mile costume run for kids. The new store is located at 318 Shelden Ave. The store prides itself on being a...
WLUC
Marquette County Board approves land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit group is looking to beautify the K.I. Sawyer area and teach residents about gardening. The Marquette County Board met Tuesday afternoon and approved a land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI. The land is located off Scorpion and Trailer Park Street. Next spring...
UPMATTERS
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing Houghton County woman
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
WLUC
Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Skeletal remains found in Florence County are not believed to be those of missing 31-year-old Leah Harding. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was in contact with the Dickinson County and Florence County Sheriff’s offices regarding the remains that were found on October 28.
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
WLUC
Finlandia Men’s hockey ties Northland
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Owen Schmidt had a game as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-2-1) battled to a 2-2 tie with Northland (0-1-1), Tuesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center. Finlandia got on the board first as Schmidt blasted the puck into the net with...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two-Car Crash Slows Monday Morning Traffic In Chocolay Township
There was a two-car crash in Marquette County Monday morning. The Marquette County Sheriff says this crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on US-41 in Chocolay Township when a 16-year-old driver ran the red light and at Corning Road and hit a vehicle that was turning onto the highway. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but both vehicles were heavily damaged.
