Hancock, MI

WLUC

Keweenaw Co-op to hold public chili cook-off at future location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock is preparing to hold a public chili cook-off on Saturday. Co-op staff and its Board of Directors will make a variety of different chilis and let participants sample each and vote for the “Best Chili in the Keweenaw.”. “We’re inviting...
WLUC

Evaluation holds up K.I. Sawyer building demolition work

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking longer than expected. They are now owned by Marquette County. In 2020, the county received $12 million in Federal CARES Act money to demolish the buildings for redevelopment. However,...
WLUC

Season of giving is here in the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November typically kicks off the season of giving. According to United Way of Marquette County, people tend to give more generously in November and December compared to other months. Donating money is a great way to help out in your community. Donations are important to keeping nonprofits like United Way afloat, but folks don’t have to donate money to help out.
WLUC

Copper Country Running Company comes to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a fresh pair of shoes?. The Copper Country Running Company will have a grand opening on November 12 with a 5K and a one-mile costume run for kids. The new store is located at 318 Shelden Ave. The store prides itself on being a...
wnmufm.org

Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
WLUC

Finlandia Men’s hockey ties Northland

ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Owen Schmidt had a game as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-2-1) battled to a 2-2 tie with Northland (0-1-1), Tuesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center. Finlandia got on the board first as Schmidt blasted the puck into the net with...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Two-Car Crash Slows Monday Morning Traffic In Chocolay Township

There was a two-car crash in Marquette County Monday morning. The Marquette County Sheriff says this crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on US-41 in Chocolay Township when a 16-year-old driver ran the red light and at Corning Road and hit a vehicle that was turning onto the highway. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but both vehicles were heavily damaged.

