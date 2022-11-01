ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

Birmingham Racing Commission donates over $4M to 50 organizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Birmingham Racing Commission handed out over $4 million in donations to non-profits, schools, hospitals, municipalities and more. Tax revenue created by the Birmingham Race Course Casino’s Historical Horse Racing gaming machines funded the donations. Organizations receiving the funds are listed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses

Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Fire Department accepting intern applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department is currently accepting internship applications from Thompson High School students in the eleventh and twelfth grades. The department has been successful in the past with accepting interns and eventually hiring them to become full-time employees. Applicants must be at least 17 years...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

More seniors living near poverty line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabama.gov

Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
ALABAMA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Powerball surges to $1.5B after no winners Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot just got bigger in a very big way. Since no one won last night, the pot swelled to around $1.5 billion dollars, and you can bet more and more people are taking a chance at the big prize. Many of them traveled to either Georgia or Mississippi to buy their tickets.
ALABAMA STATE

