Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham Racing Commission donates over $4M to 50 organizations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Birmingham Racing Commission handed out over $4 million in donations to non-profits, schools, hospitals, municipalities and more. Tax revenue created by the Birmingham Race Course Casino’s Historical Horse Racing gaming machines funded the donations. Organizations receiving the funds are listed as...
Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses
Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department accepting intern applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department is currently accepting internship applications from Thompson High School students in the eleventh and twelfth grades. The department has been successful in the past with accepting interns and eventually hiring them to become full-time employees. Applicants must be at least 17 years...
wbrc.com
More seniors living near poverty line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
alabama.gov
Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
wbrc.com
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
wbrc.com
Brairwood Junior hosts first ‘Wings of Hope’ event for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Briarwood Christian School junior is organizing her first “Wings of Hope” event this month for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Elaina Burt, Miss Jefferson County’s Outstanding Teen, is having a dinner on Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. to raise epilepsy awareness through her organization, Charlie’s Chance.
wbrc.com
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
wbrc.com
Powerball surges to $1.5B after no winners Wednesday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot just got bigger in a very big way. Since no one won last night, the pot swelled to around $1.5 billion dollars, and you can bet more and more people are taking a chance at the big prize. Many of them traveled to either Georgia or Mississippi to buy their tickets.
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
Comments / 0