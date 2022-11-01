Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News
The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts
The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy Reid, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Britt Reid learned his fate in a Missouri court room on Tuesday as he faced punishment stemming from a 2021
Tom Brady & Gisele made huge move before divorce
After a tumultuous couple of months and a pattern of marital problems over the past few years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen finally made the separation official this month, ending their 13-year marriage with a divorce. But before they could do that, they had to come together for one important reason: their children.
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
How did Tom Brady spend his weekend? Helping Hurricane Ian victims in this way.
In the wake of public announcing he and his wife of 13 years, model Gisele Bundchen, are getting a divorce, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent part of his weekend delivering food to Hurricane Ian victims, according to reports.
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes
But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News
The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league. Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Comments / 2