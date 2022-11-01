ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Hill-Murray boys soccer scores in final minute, defeats Richfield in penalty kicks

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

A game with six goals scored in regulation masks how well the goalkeepers played in it. Between Hill-Murray’s Taylor Pinx and Jack Erickson, and Richfield’s Cole Madison, none of the goalkeepers were given a period of rest as both teams pelted the keepers with crosses, shots and penalty kicks.

And after regulation and extra time, No. 1-seed Hill-Murray (21-0) and No. 5-seed Richfield went to penalty kicks tied 3-3. It was Anderson and Hill-Murray against Madison and Richfield, with Hill-Murray winning 4-2 in the shootout for the 4-3 final in the Class 2A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Incredible soccer game,” Hill-Murray head coach Jeff Zupfer said. “The most skilled team we’ve faced all year.”

After one goal from each team in the first ten minutes of the game, within four minutes of each other, Richfield crossed two balls perfectly into the box, but Hill-Murray keeper Pinx saved the first on the volley and jumped to snatch the second one from a waiting Spartan. The Pioneer student section began chanting his name.

He did not get as lucky on a third cross in the 32nd minute. He collided with a Richfield player while he was trying to grab a cross only for Luis Sanchez to score. He stayed on the ground for 10 minutes and left the game with a lower back injury. His return for the state championship final on November 4 against DeLaSalle is to be determined, Zupfer said.

So facing only their second deficit of the season, the Pioneers placed backup keeper Erickson in the game. In his first minute of action, he miscommunicated with his defender, who headed the ball past him and into the net as Erickson was coming to grab it, and Richfield now led 3-1 into halftime.

“We got into the locker room and just had a conversation about believing in each other,” Zupfer said. “The guys stepped up and made things happen in the second half.”

The Pioneers attacked the Richfield defensive third throughout the second half. Madison was fighting corners and crosses. He had strong hands as he grabbed and punched the balls that came his way, but finally Hill-Murray got one over the line. Ernest Hanna scored his second goal of the season, guiding a header in goal off a free kick to cut the lead to 3-2 with 13 minutes remaining.

The Pioneers drew a penalty nine minutes later. Jacob Dinzeo, who had scored 25 goals entering the game, shot the penalty to his left, where Madison dove and stopped the shot.

“It was a drop in my heart,” Dinzeo said. “I knew that if I was the one to show defeat, with enough time left to get the game back, the team’s spirit would drop as well, so the only things that was running through my head was, ‘I can not break down after the pen miss,’ so I tried to keep the spirit up.”

The Spartans held strong until the final 30 seconds, when Hill-Murray’s Dane Paul passed to Taylor Petrich in the box, who turned to his right foot to slot it past Madison.

Neither team scored in the twenty minutes of extra time, so the game went to a penalty shootout. Both Madison and Erickson saved the first shots, but Erickson saved one more, and that was the difference.

“[Erickson’s] willing to do anything that it takes in training to make his teammates better,” Zupfer said. “I couldn’t be happier for [Erickson] stepping up in a crazy big situation.”

Richfield’s historic run

Richfield had not reached the state tournament since it won it in 1975. The Spartans have 21 seniors for a run that ended at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Boys played their hearts out,” Richfield head coach Mike Harris said. “It was a really great season.”

Richfield won five games in a row until this game. They switched to a 4-3-3 formation, but it was the drive of 21 seniors that made Richfield reach the state semifinal.

“If you would’ve told us at the beginning of the season that we would’ve made it to the state semifinals against a really good team, we would’ve been like , “No. No way.,’” Madison said. “The effort we put in last summer, the season before that, and this season … We’re all putting in 100 percent effort, and I think that’s something that can go, as we showed today, it can go a long way.”

