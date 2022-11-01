In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning have lost defenseman Victor Hedman to injury. How long will he be out of action? Meanwhile, there’s some talk about what the holdup in Ottawa is when it comes to a contract extension for Alex Formenton. How is the relationship between Mitch Marner and Sheldon Keefe in Toronto? Finally, are the Montreal Canadiens getting set to demote Evgenii Dadonov?

1 DAY AGO