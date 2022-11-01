ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Nov. 2, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. The United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend. The December meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending. Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
BOGALUSA, LA
KNOE TV8

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
MONROE, LA
WWL

Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history. The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity. “So often...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Red Cross of North Louisiana urges fire safety during fall/winter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With cooler fall temperatures, the American Red Cross of North Louisiana is urging people to be safe. Many people will be reaching for space heaters, heating blankets, or starting the fireplace, but that can be a recipe for disaster. “It’s like a 29% increase in fires...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Cowboy Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay, Raeleigh Mobley, and Debi Faulk with Cowboy Church join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Bonnie, Raeleigh, and Debi share with Ashley and viewers details about their barrel run. For more information on this event, be sure to watch the clip above. For more Louisiana […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books

It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
107 JAMZ

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

