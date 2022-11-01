Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
St. Timothy in Mandeville votes by overwhelming margin to leave the United Methodist Church
St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of the largest United Methodist Church congregations in Louisiana, has voted to leave the denomination, which has been roiled for years by tensions between traditionalists and progressives that have been pulling apart the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. Among other issues, the denomination's 6.2 million...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Nov. 2, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. The United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall — all women are invited to attend. The December meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending. Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
KNOE TV8
Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana
LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history. The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity. “So often...
KNOE TV8
Red Cross of North Louisiana urges fire safety during fall/winter
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With cooler fall temperatures, the American Red Cross of North Louisiana is urging people to be safe. Many people will be reaching for space heaters, heating blankets, or starting the fireplace, but that can be a recipe for disaster. “It’s like a 29% increase in fires...
Louisiana Living: Cowboy Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay, Raeleigh Mobley, and Debi Faulk with Cowboy Church join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Bonnie, Raeleigh, and Debi share with Ashley and viewers details about their barrel run. For more information on this event, be sure to watch the clip above. For more Louisiana […]
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books
It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
theadvocate.com
John Bel Edwards to request probe of youth jail plagued by suicides, alleged abuse by guards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.
It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.
KNOE TV8
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 11-17, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
