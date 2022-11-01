Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
CNBC
Here's why Jim Cramer says investors should stay away from 'fool's gold' software stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay away from enterprise software stocks. "The odds [are] that these companies simply won't be able to outlast [Fed Chair] Jay Powell at the blackjack table. They're going to go bust," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay...
CNBC
Jim Cramer picks 4 apparel stocks that are 'worth owning' when the market's oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
With Fed Rate Hike Incoming, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade AMD, Gilead Sciences, Paramount and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Hanesbrands, Honeywell International, Keurig Dr Pepper, Newell Brands, Paramount Global, TuSimple and more.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
invezz.com
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider
The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
Why Jim Cramer Says Inflation Is Throwing A No-Hitter Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'He's Not On Base Yet'
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY sprung higher Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve issued its fourth straight 0.75% rate hike, but comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the release took the air out of the markets. Now Jim Cramer is questioning how the Fed should be viewed. "They put...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
Benzinga
What To Watch In The S&P Biotech ETF After Johnson & Johnson's $16.6B Abiomed Deal
As the exodus out of mega-cap technology stocks continues, investors and money managers are looking for other sectors to rotate into. While value stocks have been grabbing the headlines as of late, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may have jumpstarted the biotech sector with its purchase of Abiomed Inc. ABMD Monday. More important is the substantial premium the pharma giant paid for the company.
Comments / 0