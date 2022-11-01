ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes Beach, FL

amisun.com

Cortez Village Historical Society seeks board members

CORTEZ – The Cortez Village Historical Society (CVHS) is putting out a call for new board members interested in helping preserve the rich history of the commercial fishing village. The group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Cortez Cultural Center, 11655 Cortez Road W., when...
CORTEZ, FL
mymanatee.org

Operation Green Light for Veterans

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Manatee County Government properties will be given the green light . . . literally. Community and Veterans Services staff—along with Property Management workers—are preparing the green illumination from November 7 through 13 as part of Operation Green Light—a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support those who have served in the military, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many Veterans—and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Wind sculptures approved for City Pier Park

ANNA MARIA – The Anna Maria Island Garden Club and the city are partnering on an $18,000 wind sculpture project for City Pier Park. The garden club will contribute $6,000 to the project and the city will contribute $12,000. Garden Club member Pat Short – Commissioner Mark Short’s wife...
ANNA MARIA, FL
Longboat Observer

Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized

Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Sharon Carole CEO/President REALM RESTAURANT GROUP

I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR WHO OWNS multiple business- es and properties in Sarasota. I co-created The Realm Restaurant Group with my partner, Chef Christopher Covelli, and together we own and operate Sage Restaurant and Bijou Garden Café. I am known for saving old buildings and turning them into fine dining establishments. I’ve renovated and redesigned the Sage and Bijou buildings, and I am currently working on restoring two other locations to bring more restaurants and venues to Sarasota. I am an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and a founding member of Project Pride SRQ, as well as a board member of Equality Florida and a recipient of the 2021 Voice for Equality award.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton leads nation in new business employment

The rate of job creation by new companies in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region ranks first among all mid-size metro areas in the country, according to a new study by the job-matching website HireAHelper.com. Not only that, by percentage of total employment, but it also leads the nation regardless of market size.
NORTH PORT, FL
amisun.com

Outdoor dining expansion requires clarification

BRADENTON BEACH – The Wicked Cantina’s efforts to make its temporarily expanded outdoor seating area permanent have been delayed. After a lengthy discussion on Oct. 19, the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board agreed to continue until Wednesday, Nov. 16 its review of the special use permit sought by Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan for the permanently expanded outdoor seating.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Rents Are Rising Again

Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.

Community Policy