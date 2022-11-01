Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
amisun.com
Cortez Village Historical Society seeks board members
CORTEZ – The Cortez Village Historical Society (CVHS) is putting out a call for new board members interested in helping preserve the rich history of the commercial fishing village. The group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Cortez Cultural Center, 11655 Cortez Road W., when...
Sarasota supervisor of elections urges voters to drop off absentee ballots in person
Sarasota County residents who have decided to vote by mail are encouraged to drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots in person to avoid postal delays.
mymanatee.org
Operation Green Light for Veterans
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Manatee County Government properties will be given the green light . . . literally. Community and Veterans Services staff—along with Property Management workers—are preparing the green illumination from November 7 through 13 as part of Operation Green Light—a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support those who have served in the military, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many Veterans—and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
Sarasota County business owners urged to complete Hurricane Ian damage survey
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners in Sarasota County dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian are urged to fill out a business damages assessment survey. County leaders said only a tiny fraction of businesses have completed the survey so far as the deadline approaches. They are worried if business...
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to host job fair to recruit communications operators
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the agency’s Emergency Operations Bureau. The job fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sarasota...
usf.edu
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
amisun.com
Wind sculptures approved for City Pier Park
ANNA MARIA – The Anna Maria Island Garden Club and the city are partnering on an $18,000 wind sculpture project for City Pier Park. The garden club will contribute $6,000 to the project and the city will contribute $12,000. Garden Club member Pat Short – Commissioner Mark Short’s wife...
Longboat Observer
Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized
Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
fox13news.com
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
srqmagazine.com
Sharon Carole CEO/President REALM RESTAURANT GROUP
I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR WHO OWNS multiple business- es and properties in Sarasota. I co-created The Realm Restaurant Group with my partner, Chef Christopher Covelli, and together we own and operate Sage Restaurant and Bijou Garden Café. I am known for saving old buildings and turning them into fine dining establishments. I’ve renovated and redesigned the Sage and Bijou buildings, and I am currently working on restoring two other locations to bring more restaurants and venues to Sarasota. I am an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and a founding member of Project Pride SRQ, as well as a board member of Equality Florida and a recipient of the 2021 Voice for Equality award.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton leads nation in new business employment
The rate of job creation by new companies in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region ranks first among all mid-size metro areas in the country, according to a new study by the job-matching website HireAHelper.com. Not only that, by percentage of total employment, but it also leads the nation regardless of market size.
amisun.com
Outdoor dining expansion requires clarification
BRADENTON BEACH – The Wicked Cantina’s efforts to make its temporarily expanded outdoor seating area permanent have been delayed. After a lengthy discussion on Oct. 19, the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board agreed to continue until Wednesday, Nov. 16 its review of the special use permit sought by Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan for the permanently expanded outdoor seating.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
mymanatee.org
Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Rents Are Rising Again
Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
Controversy surrounds pedestrian underpass construction on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County
There's controversy surrounding a multi-million dollar construction project along U.S. 19 in Pinellas County.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port extends order allowing residents to live in trailers, RVs during Ian cleanup
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has extended an emergency order allowing residents to temporarily live in RVs and camper trailers on their property as they cleanup and make repairs after Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26 the City Commission adopted the ordinance, declaring a state of...
