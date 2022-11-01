ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Vice

A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub

BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
10NEWS

Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Miami Herald

Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in

Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida

The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon

MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
FLORIDA STATE

