Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
What kind of humans ship off to collapsing Haiti a frail 9-month-old born in the USA? | Opinion
Baby Ector faces almost certain death in a country that would be crumbling around him, columnist Fabiola Santiago
Officials: 11 Cuban migrants detained in Keys tried to board dump truck after landfall
MARATHON, Fla. – Officials took nearly a dozen Cuban migrants into custody in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, said the 11 Cuban migrants attempted to board a dump truck after their boat made landfall in Marathon.
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
WATCH: Immigrants scale shipping containers used as border wall in Arizona
The Washington Examiner filmed three people from Cuba climbing over shipping containers being used as a makeshift border wall in Yuma, Arizona.
El Paso, Texas to stop bussing migrants after Biden uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel Venezuelans
El Paso, Texas will no longer be bussing migrants into New York City due to President Biden's reactivation of Trump-era Title 42 policies deporting Venezuelans to Mexico.
A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub
BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents
Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida
The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon
MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
Landing in Florida: Inside the U.S. Border Patrol in Marathon
A surge of migrant landings in the Florida Keys continues, but what happens after migrants reach dry ground here? Landing in Florida, our in-depth series on immigration, continues.
Hurricane season isn’t over yet: Forecasters watch 2 tropical storms
The final month of this year’s hurricane season is off to a busy start as forecasters were watching two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday and forecasters expected it to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting Central America on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Martin formed...
