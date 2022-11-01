Cleveland Guardians make history, win 4 Gold Gloves
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Guardians’ 2022 season just continues to surprise, even if they’re no longer on the field. For the first time in the franchise’s history four players are Gold Glove recipients in one season.
All four are garnering Gold Glove Awards for the first time in their young careers in the American League.Guardians player heads to World Series, but not to play
Shane Bieber is the first in Cleveland history to win a Gold Glove as a pitcher. Meanwhile, the last time a rookie won a Gold Glove was Sandy Alomar Jr. back in 1990, and now left fielder Steven Kwan joins his ranks. Andrés Giménez is only the third second baseman to win the award in franchise history and centerfielder Myles Straw led all of Major League Baseball in multiple metrics.
The awards are determined by manager and coach selections as well as fielding statistical data.
The Cleveland Guardians made it to the ALDS round of the 2022 playoffs after winning the AL Central Division. Their first game of the 2023 season is March 30 against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle.
