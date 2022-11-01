Cleveland Guardians make history, win 4 Gold Gloves

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Guardians’ 2022 season just continues to surprise, even if they’re no longer on the field. For the first time in the franchise’s history four players are Gold Glove recipients in one season.

All four are garnering Gold Glove Awards for the first time in their young careers in the American League.

Shane Bieber is the first in Cleveland history to win a Gold Glove as a pitcher. Meanwhile, the last time a rookie won a Gold Glove was Sandy Alomar Jr. back in 1990, and now left fielder Steven Kwan joins his ranks. Andrés Giménez is only the third second baseman to win the award in franchise history and centerfielder Myles Straw led all of Major League Baseball in multiple metrics.

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw leaps at the wall but cannot catch a line drive by Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) jokes around while warming up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cleveland Guardians’ Shane Bieber walks through the dugout during a workout ahead of Game 1 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The awards are determined by manager and coach selections as well as fielding statistical data.

The Cleveland Guardians made it to the ALDS round of the 2022 playoffs after winning the AL Central Division. Their first game of the 2023 season is March 30 against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.