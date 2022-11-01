ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

West Texas Hero Homes is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Habitat Veterans Day Build will kicks off on November 5th and runs through November 11 at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day. Habitat received a gift from a female veteran who died and wanted us to build a Habitat house for a local veteran. The West Texas Home Builders Hero Homes program is also sponsoring and several local veterans groups are helping plan the event. We need the community to come out and support this effort. Breakfast, lunch, snacks are provided for volunteers and shirts while they last. Must be 18 and up for construction. No skills needed. Volunteers to help with things other than construction needed as well. Reach out to Christy Reeves with questions: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and get registered to help at lubbockhabitat.org.
FMX 94.5

Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
everythinglubbock.com

Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
everythinglubbock.com

Dillard’s is having their Scentsational Event on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—This is Dillard’s biggest one-day event for beauty and fragrance this holiday season. Shop at both stores in the South Plains Mall on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Receive a $25 reward certificate with every $100 you spend in beauty and fragrance, up to $400. Redeem your certificate in beauty & fragrance the day of the event through November 23,2022.
Talk 1340

Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries

An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
102.5 KISS FM

Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?

As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
FMX 94.5

New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289

Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
everythinglubbock.com

Community Christian Church is having their Holiday Extravaganza

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza is at the Community Christian Church on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. This unique shopping experience offers gift baskets, food items, wreaths and so much more. The proceeds every year go to support Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Make plans to support local and give back at 3417 96th Street, across from Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. You can shop Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
FMX 94.5

The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard

I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock daycare evacuated after gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said that crews were called to the scene of a gas leak at 10:14 a.m. that caused a precautionary evacuation of Here We Grow Daycare at 13405 Quaker Avenue. In a statement on social media, LFR said that the children were temporarily relocated...
