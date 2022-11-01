Read full article on original website
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
West Texas Hero Homes is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Habitat Veterans Day Build will kicks off on November 5th and runs through November 11 at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day. Habitat received a gift from a female veteran who died and wanted us to build a Habitat house for a local veteran. The West Texas Home Builders Hero Homes program is also sponsoring and several local veterans groups are helping plan the event. We need the community to come out and support this effort. Breakfast, lunch, snacks are provided for volunteers and shirts while they last. Must be 18 and up for construction. No skills needed. Volunteers to help with things other than construction needed as well. Reach out to Christy Reeves with questions: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and get registered to help at lubbockhabitat.org.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
Dillard’s is having their Scentsational Event on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is Dillard’s biggest one-day event for beauty and fragrance this holiday season. Shop at both stores in the South Plains Mall on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Receive a $25 reward certificate with every $100 you spend in beauty and fragrance, up to $400. Redeem your certificate in beauty & fragrance the day of the event through November 23,2022.
Community invited to Holiday Extravaganza benefitting Lubbock Meals on Wheels
Greta Cullers of Community Christian Church, interviewed on KLBK Bright and Early about their annual Holiday Extravaganza. The event is scheduled for Friday November 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday November 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Christian Church. Church members prepared a wide...
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Lubbock Police explains the difference between a missing endangered child and a runaway
As of Thursday November 3, there were four missing teenagers in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Lubbock Police Department said that these cases are typically runaway situations, as opposed to endangered missing children.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Community Christian Church is having their Holiday Extravaganza
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza is at the Community Christian Church on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. This unique shopping experience offers gift baskets, food items, wreaths and so much more. The proceeds every year go to support Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Make plans to support local and give back at 3417 96th Street, across from Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. You can shop Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road at around 4:07 a.m.
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
1 seriously injured, 6 with moderate injuries in Lubbock crash Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said six people were left with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries after a crash involving an armored bank vehicle at Buddy Holly Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway, around 9:06 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. Initially LPD believed the injuries of six...
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Setting sail for Halloween in Wolfforth
In Wolfforth, Betsy and Tom Tebo take Halloween to the next level. It all started when they saw a plastic pirate ship at their garage sale, which led them to build a life-sized pirate ship, called the Wolfforth Pirate Ship, that sails in every October.
Lubbock daycare evacuated after gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said that crews were called to the scene of a gas leak at 10:14 a.m. that caused a precautionary evacuation of Here We Grow Daycare at 13405 Quaker Avenue. In a statement on social media, LFR said that the children were temporarily relocated...
