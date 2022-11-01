Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
rcreader.com
Race and Racism in the Roman World is Topic of Monmouth College's Annual Sienkewicz Lecture
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — Racism is not limited to the past few centuries, as a guest lecturer will discuss November 10 at Monmouth College. Northern Illinois University art history professor Sinclair Bell will speak on "'Race,' Racism, and Representation in Roman Art: Aethiopians in the Visual Arts of the Roman World" as he delivers the College's sixth annual Thomas and Anne Sienkewicz Lecture on Roman Archaeology. Free and open to the public, the lecture will be presented at 7:30PM in the Pattee Auditorium on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business.
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part I -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through January.
rcreader.com
Ascentra Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit Davenport’s TMBC at the Lincoln Center
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive (November 1–15) and food collection event on November 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
rcreader.com
Discover Veterinary Technology Careers During November 9 Visit
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, veterinary technician jobs are expected to increase nearly twenty percent in the next five years. The “COVID-19 pet boom” produced a surge in pet adoptions that the country has never seen before — in nearly twenty million American households — spurring an even greater demand for veterinary care.
977wmoi.com
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
rcreader.com
Anun Manilal Gandhi, November 14
Monday, November 14, 7 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A noted socio-political activist, journalist, author, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and grandson of perhaps the most influential peace activist of the 20th century, Anun Manilal Gandhi will speak in Augustana College's Centennial Hall as the first presenter in the college's new Global Lecture Series, the November 14 event finding Anun sharing his grandfather Mahatma's message of the transformational power of channeling anger into an agent for good.
aledotimesrecord.com
Election: What’s on the ballot for Galesburg and Knox County residents Nov. 8?
GALESBURG — Voters will elect candidates to local offices, like county sheriff and judge, as well as various state and federal positions, like governor and state senator, during the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here’s everything you need to know about where you can vote and who will...
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
wgil.com
Kiwanis Club Of Galesburg Pancake Day This Friday
Kiwanis Club of Galesburg is is hosting their 71st annual Pancake Day at Hy-Vee on E. Main Street this Friday, November 4. Faye Schulz and Carl Nixon joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the organization and this year’s event.
rcreader.com
Chair Yoga Session/Gilda’s Club
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-1PM, at Musser Public Library in Room 301 located at 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Join Kelly Craft LVCYT for a chair...
25newsnow.com
Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
rcreader.com
“All My Sons,” November 10 through 20
Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL. A Tony Award-winning dramatic classic considered one of the all-time-finest stage works by Death of a Salesman playwright Arthur Miller, All My Sons will close out the 2022 season at Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, this riveting, critically lauded saga exploring just how far will a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Rescue Ministries
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how you can help your neighbors in need with Peoria Rescue Ministries.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
rcreader.com
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women 2022 Bridge Ornament on Sale November 4
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, November 4, in select businesses. The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Comments / 0