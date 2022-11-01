ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Horses Over America, Belfast PD team up to bring smiles to students and staff

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Students at schools in Belfast spent time with some special guests on Wednesday. Some four-legged friends you could say are friendly neigh-bors!. Saco-based non-profit Horses Over America teamed up with members of the Belfast Police Department for an afternoon of fun. Horses Over America travels across...
BELFAST, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and your love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
wabi.tv

WATCH: Maine Gubernatorial debate Thursday 8 p.m. on TV5

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two candidates for the Blaine House, one the current governor, one a former governor, will square off Thursday night on TV5 in the last televised debate of the campaign. Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage will take part in the debate that will be held...
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?

There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine accounting firm plants flag in Puerto Rico

Portland-based accounting firm BerryDunn recently opened an office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and signaled that it is open to further expansion. The move comes three years after the firm began serving clients in Puerto Rico via a local team that has grown to 10 staff members. They are supported by 30 to 40 colleagues based in other offices.
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash

THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
THOMASTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
MANCHESTER, ME
mainebiz.biz

National clothing retailer lands in Old Port

A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy