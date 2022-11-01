ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

West Texas Hero Homes is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Habitat Veterans Day Build will kicks off on November 5th and runs through November 11 at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day. Habitat received a gift from a female veteran who died and wanted us to build a Habitat house for a local veteran. The West Texas Home Builders Hero Homes program is also sponsoring and several local veterans groups are helping plan the event. We need the community to come out and support this effort. Breakfast, lunch, snacks are provided for volunteers and shirts while they last. Must be 18 and up for construction. No skills needed. Volunteers to help with things other than construction needed as well. Reach out to Christy Reeves with questions: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and get registered to help at lubbockhabitat.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dillard’s is having their Scentsational Event on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—This is Dillard’s biggest one-day event for beauty and fragrance this holiday season. Shop at both stores in the South Plains Mall on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Receive a $25 reward certificate with every $100 you spend in beauty and fragrance, up to $400. Redeem your certificate in beauty & fragrance the day of the event through November 23,2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries

An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One fentanyl overdose in Lubbock-area schools in 2022, health officials say there could be more

CORRECTION: The headline which displays on this article was always correct; however, the short version of the headline which displays on our homepage contained an error which has been corrected. LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed on Tuesday at least one non-fatal fentanyl overdose in a local school and urged parents […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?

As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

More Places In Lubbock Serve Hotpot Than You Might Think

If you aren't familiar with the term 'hotpot', it's a cooking method that originated in China, that allows restaurant guests to cook their own food, right at their table. There is basically a pot of soup stock that stays simmering in the center of the table, and various plates of meat and vegetables to choose from to cook for yourself. It's a fun way to spend the evening out with your family and friends enjoying food from a different culture.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy