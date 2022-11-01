Read full article on original website
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
US News and World Report
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Europe leans on Asia for 'homegrown' EV batteries
LONDON/BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Europe's drive to build a homegrown electric vehicle battery industry is hitting roadblocks as investors shy away from giving startups sufficient funding to challenge the Asian companies that dominate the market.
BBC
Elon Musk say pipo go dey pay $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk don tok say Twitter go charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users wey want blue tick by dia name wey show verified account. As part of changes afta one $44bn (£38bn) takeover of di social media site, Oga Musk say e dey "essential to defeat spam/scam".
marinelink.com
Region in Focus: Norway’s West Coast Shipping Tech Hub
Two load-bearing pillars of Norway’s leading maritime industry cluster in Sunmøre on the country’s west coast – offshore energy and the expedition cruise sector – took severe knocks from plunging energy prices in the 2010s followed by COVID-19. However, a recent tour of the region found the cluster in recovery mode.
Lighting Under the Hood: Fellten Launches as Classic Vehicle Electric Conversion Systems Provider
BRISTOL, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Two of the world’s premier technology companies converting traditional petrol and diesel cars into electric vehicles – Zero EV based out of Bristol in the UK and Jaunt Motors from Melbourne, Australia — have merged to create Fellten. The new company is now the world’s leading electric conversion systems manufacturer with a presence across three continents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005019/en/ Fellten electric conversion bolt-in kit for Porsche 911 (Photo: Business Wire)
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
CNBC
EV battery firm Britishvolt averts immediate collapse with short-term funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
The 30 companies information technology students around the world most want to work for
According to this year's ranking from Universum, Google, Microsoft, and Apple stand out as companies IT students want to work at.
electrek.co
Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech
Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania
Rezolv Energy, backed by sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, has acquired rights to a 1,044MW PV plant in western Romania. Actis has said the project is “expected to be the largest solar PV plant in Europe”. Acquired from Monsson Group, the plant is expected to include 1.6 million solar...
The Hydrofoiling Electric Passenger Ferry of the Future!
Atremis EF-24 Side Viewmedia by Artemis Technologies. Say goodbye to emissions and hello to the future of transportation with the Artemis Technologies EF-24 Passenger Ferry. The EF-24 Passenger Ferry is a 100% electric flying ferry that uses hydrofoil technology to raise itself out of the water and navigate above the waves. With a maximum speed of 38 knots or about 44 miles per hour, the EF-24 Passenger Ferry is a fast, efficient, cheaper, and environmentally friendly way to travel.
