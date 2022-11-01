Read full article on original website
Toto Wolff annoyed by Mercedes' 2022 F1 form | 'We've made decisions that were simply wrong'
Mercedes have been trying to claw back the deficit to their rivals in a season plagued by aerodynamic issues stemming from an extreme car design. While the Silver Arrows are closer to the front with two podiums in a row, a win has alluded them, with Lewis Hamilton bemoaning Mercedes not splitting the strategy at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton teams up with sports stars for exciting new tech venture
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.Follow F1 updates with The Independent Read More Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech ventureLando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren dealMax Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Tickets to the F1 Las Vegas GP Go on Sale, Starting at $500
Formula 1Formula 1 has never been cheap.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Dennis Erb Jr. leads World of Outlaws Late Model field into World Finals
With an insurmountable 158-point lead, Dennis Erb, Jr. will be crowned the World of Outlaws Late Model champion Saturday night at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway while Tanner English and Max Blair battle for second in the standings on November 2-3 and 5 at the Late Model World Finals.
Mercedes admit 'wrong decision' in Mexico City GP strategy but insist they were 'aggressive' vs Red Bull
The Silver Arrows looked well set to challenge Red Bull for their first victory of the season in Mexico - with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starting second and third on the grid behind Verstappen - but the world champion went on to ease to a 15-second victory ahead of Hamilton.
Additional U.S. F1 races good for Mexican GP, promoter believes
The expansion of the Formula 1 calendar with three races in the United States has been a positive move for the Mexico City Grand Prix, according to the race’s promoter Alejandro Soberon. Mexico City rejoined the F1 schedule in 2015, three years after Circuit of The Americas returned the...
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bullboycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky pundits...
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
Racing on TV, November 4-6
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Haas F1 Team Uses OpenSea for a Racing NFT Marketplace, Cross Promotion
Haas F1 Team utilizes OpenSea for a Racing NFT Marketplace Cross Promotion. The F1 team is adopting Web3 tech to expand their reach and brand awareness. OpenSea logo to appear on the Haas F1 Team VF-22 series cars. American-owned team in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Haas F1 Team...
Max Verstappen doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves, says Christian Horner
Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves in comparison to Sebastian Vettel’s era at Red Bull. The Red Bull boss, who has led his team to their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years this season, was present for Vettel’s four world titles from 2010-2013 too. Yet Verstappen - who claimed his 14th win of the season in Mexico at the weekend, overtaking Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s season-wins record - could still extend his winning record to 16 with two races to go and Horner believes the Dutchman deserves more praise for his “outstanding performance” this...
Crash to Win: NASCAR Was Genuinely Exciting On Sunday
You probably missed it, but one of the most exciting moments in modern motorsport occurred over the weekend. Ross Chastain needed to make up five positions on the last lap of the Xfinity 500 if he wanted to make it to the playoffs and opted to throw his car into the outside wall of Martinsville Speedway, remembering that he’d seen that strategy work in old video games. The resulting moment is genuinely surreal to watch, primarily because it worked so well.
Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther Will Head Maserati's Return to Motorsport in Formula E
Maserati will be reviving its deep motorsport history in 2023 when it hits the track for the first time with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. To close the 65-year gap since its last race outing in Formula 1, Maserati MSG Racing will be represented by Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther.
Daniel Ricciardo will ‘struggle’ to land top seat in 2024, says ex-F1 world champion
Jenson Button believes that Daniel Ricciardo will “really struggle” to land a seat at a “competitive” F1 team in 2024. The popular Australian was dropped by McLaren a year early, with compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him next year.The 33-year-old, who has raced in Formula 1 for eleven-and-a-half seasons, will miss the 2023 season having been unable to land a seat elsewhere. Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has been heavily linked with a reserve driver role at Mercedes but admitted after Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix that he is still in the dark regarding his future....
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan spent four seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing and the last two Indianapolis 500s. The 2003...
United Pilots 'Overwhelmingly' Reject New Airline Contract
The negotiations between the United Airline pilots union and the airline will continue after pilots “overwhelmingly” rejected a tentative agreement that would have given them about a 15 percent raise over the next year and a half. CNBC reports that nearly 10,000 of United’s 14,000 pilots participated in...
Legendary Ferrari Engineer Mauro Forghieri Dies at 87
Recently, Ferrari officially entered a new era of sports prototype racing with the 499P, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Italian manufacturer’s last factory foray into endurance racing’s premier class with the 312 P. Ferrari and the rest of the racing community now mourn the loss of Mauro Forghieri, the architect of not only the 312 P but Ferrari’s entire 312 series of racing cars. Forghieri passed away at 87 years old after spending nearly his entire career and life with Ferrari.
