Kansas City, MO

Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
RadarOnline

Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report

A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to be sentenced in drunken crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will be sentenced Tuesday for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing seriously bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors said at the plea hearing they had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison.Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie also could ignore the sentencing agreement and give Reid 120 days in jail and five years' probation.Prosecutors said Reid,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Britt Reid receives three-year prison sentence for DWI case

Britt Reid on Tuesday was sentenced to three years in prison for his 2021 car crash that left a young girl with brain injuries. Reid was facing a maximum of seven years, with prosecutors pushing for a four-year sentence. His attorneys were hoping for probation. Reid instead was sentenced to three years in prison. The sentence comes after Reid pleaded guilty in September to DWI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Britt Reid Prison Sentence News

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received his prison sentence on Tuesday. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, received a three-year prison sentence for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a young girl in 2021. Prosecutors said Reid had a blood...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Oxygen

Kansas City Chiefs' Ex-Assistant Coach Gets 3 Years For DWI That Left 5-Year-Old In Coma

Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, was sentenced to three years for the DWI that permanently injured 5-year-old Ariel Reid. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years behind bars for a 2021 drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl in a coma — despite objections from the victim’s family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Teen Arrested in Shooting of NFL Rookie Brian Robinson

A teenage boy has been arrested in relation to the shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson. Police announced the 17-year-old has been charged with assault with the intent to rob while armed, according to ESPN. His name has not been released to the public due to him being a minor.
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Parents Investigated as ‘Primary Suspects’ in Murders of Their Six Children and House Fire

Two late parents are being investigated as “primary suspects” in the deaths of their six young children in Oklahoma. Family identified the couple as Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to Tulsa World. Their children were son Brian II, 13, daughter Brantley, 9, son Vegeta, 7, son Ragnar, 5, son Kurgan, 2, and daughter Britannica, 1.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

