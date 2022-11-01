Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy Reid, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report
A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to be sentenced in drunken crash
Yardbarker
Britt Reid receives three-year prison sentence for DWI case
NFL World Reacts To Britt Reid Prison Sentence News
Britt Reid Sentenced for DWI Crash After Guilty Plea
For weeks, Kansas City police denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women. But after one kidnapped woman reappeared, the story became complicated.
Activists say this case shines a light on a nationwide issue of police not taking reports of missing Black women seriously.
Former KC Chiefs coach gets three years in prison for DUI crash
Kansas City Chiefs' Ex-Assistant Coach Gets 3 Years For DWI That Left 5-Year-Old In Coma
Popculture
Teen Arrested in Shooting of NFL Rookie Brian Robinson
A teenage boy has been arrested in relation to the shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson. Police announced the 17-year-old has been charged with assault with the intent to rob while armed, according to ESPN. His name has not been released to the public due to him being a minor.
Oklahoma Parents Investigated as ‘Primary Suspects’ in Murders of Their Six Children and House Fire
Two late parents are being investigated as “primary suspects” in the deaths of their six young children in Oklahoma. Family identified the couple as Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to Tulsa World. Their children were son Brian II, 13, daughter Brantley, 9, son Vegeta, 7, son Ragnar, 5, son Kurgan, 2, and daughter Britannica, 1.
