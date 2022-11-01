ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

WNYT

Arrests made in two separate Albany animal abuse cases

Two people are arrested in connection with two separate alleged animal abuse cases. Albany police says Elisa Sumner, 27, was arrested for an August incident. They say that she didn’t feed or give water to her 2-year-old German shepherd. The animal allegedly suffered from malnutrition and severe bite wounds...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair sentenced in Colonie Motel 6 shooting

Two people were sentenced Thursday in a deadly shooting in Colonie. Xiaa Price died in the May 2021 shooting at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul Streeks, 25, received 25 years to life in prison and Kenneth Spencer, 46, received eight years in prison. Both also received five years of post-release supervision.
WNYT

Albany police investigate bank robbery

The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack

A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing

Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Cohoes landlords claim business owner trashed property upon eviction

Police are trying to figure out if the owner of Cafe Monocle in Cohoes trashed the rented building before shutting down. The landlords of the building, Luke and Terri Gladue, say Kelsey Knutsen owed $10,000 in rent. The Gladues say Knutsen was a bad tenant from the start. They say...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Arrest made after two dogs found muzzled, restrained in a parked car

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police have arrested an Albany resident on an animal cruelty charge. Police say they found two muzzled dogs in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked on Crown Terrace. Police are also saying that urine and dog feces were found in the back seat and that the dogs were restrained to the head rest with no food or water.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Hudson police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Hudson police are warning about stolen catalytic converters. Police say four catalytic converters were swiped. The thefts happened on West Court Street, John L. Edwards Parking Lot, Worth Avenue and Green Street. Three of the four cars involved were Honda Elements. Police say those are targeted because they have higher...
HUDSON, NY

