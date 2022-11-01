ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
BROOKLYN, NY
airwaysmag.com

Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York

DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.2 billion before Wednesday night’s drawing, the second-largest total in the lottery’s history. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X. The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
Eater

Marc Forgione Revives Another Classic at One of NYC’s Most Famous Buildings

Few restaurants have as distinguished or as marred a pedigree as One Fifth in Greenwich Village on the ground level of one of New York’s most famous residential buildings. In the last century when the interior looked like a cruise ship, this combination steakhouse-piano bar was frequented by David Bowie, Robert Mapplethorpe, and early Saturday Night Live cast members. Keith McNally was general manager there in the mid-’70s, and that was where he famously made eggs Benedict for Anna Wintour. When the restaurant called Vince and Linda moved into the same space in the mid-’90s, the chef was none other than Anthony Bourdain. It’s not just the restaurant that’s New York-famous, but the building, described by Sex and the City’s Candace Bushnell in her 2008 book, One Fifth Avenue as a “one-of-a-kind address.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

