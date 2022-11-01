Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Subway Sicko Sexually Assaults Girl on Bronx TrainBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
airwaysmag.com
Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York
DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
queenoftheclick.com
NEW PICS - 'I'M OK AND HEALING FAST': 'SNL' alum Chris Redd gives update after NYC club assault
Chris Redd, the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum who was randomly attacked in the West Village last week, said in a Sunday Instagram post he’s “resting up” and doing OK.
Social media posts link 2 GOP congressional candidates in New York to Jan. 6 attendees
NEW YORK — The Republican candidates in two of New York’s most competitive congressional races have associated with people who participated in the raucous pro-Trump rally that devolved into a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a review of social media posts. Staten Island...
The Jewish Press
Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race
A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
Playing the $1 billion Powerball is understandable, but beware, says expert
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — At $1 billion and counting, Monday’s Powerball lottery has one of the biggest jackpots ever. While everybody wants to win, the chances of doing so are infinitesimally small — 1 in 292 million. Still, as a lottery historian points out, purchasing one or two tickets is an inexpensive way to participate […]
Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.2 billion before Wednesday night’s drawing, the second-largest total in the lottery’s history. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X. The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. […]
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
Planes to fly over Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Wednesday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the end of the morning rush hour on Wednesday. The two F-18 jets are scheduled to cruise at 2,500 feet above the span around 10 a.m. while traveling toward upstate West Point, according to Notify NYC.
Eater
Marc Forgione Revives Another Classic at One of NYC’s Most Famous Buildings
Few restaurants have as distinguished or as marred a pedigree as One Fifth in Greenwich Village on the ground level of one of New York’s most famous residential buildings. In the last century when the interior looked like a cruise ship, this combination steakhouse-piano bar was frequented by David Bowie, Robert Mapplethorpe, and early Saturday Night Live cast members. Keith McNally was general manager there in the mid-’70s, and that was where he famously made eggs Benedict for Anna Wintour. When the restaurant called Vince and Linda moved into the same space in the mid-’90s, the chef was none other than Anthony Bourdain. It’s not just the restaurant that’s New York-famous, but the building, described by Sex and the City’s Candace Bushnell in her 2008 book, One Fifth Avenue as a “one-of-a-kind address.”
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Early Addition: Zeldin campaign clarifies that 'people should not be holding signs' that call Kathy Hochul the c-word
Because it took two rounds of asking for comment for the Republican candidate's people to come out against a supporter's sign, here are your early links: No ferry to Canarsie, watch out for dangerous drivers tonight, Trump jury selection sounds like it was hard, and more. [ more › ]
CBS Sports
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac
No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) State championships: 1 CHSAA title (2018), 1 Federation title (2018) Height: 6-0 | Class: Sophomore (2025) Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2023) National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted. G — Howard Eisley Jr. Height: 5-11 | Class: Junior (2024) National rank: Unranked...
