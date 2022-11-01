Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over devastating side effect
ANYONE who has been struck with Covid is at risk of serious mental health problems, experts has revealed. A major study looking at the long term mental health implications of Covid-19 infection discovered that those over 50 were especially at risk of a host of psychological issues. However, it found...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
scitechdaily.com
Eating at Night Linked to Depression and Anxiety-Like Moods
Eating during the day might have mental health benefits. Using food to alleviate your mood? The time of meals may have an impact on mood, including levels of depression and anxiety, according to recent research. In a study that simulated night work, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, examined the effects of eating during the day and at night as opposed to solely during the day.
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between ADHD and Racing Thoughts?
Restlessness of the mind can be a symptom of ADHD, just like restlessness of the body. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been stereotyped to depict erratic and over-the-top behaviors. In reality, ADHD is a complex condition that can also be quiet and subtle — or anywhere in between.
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020.
Medical News Today
Who diagnoses depression?
Depression is a serious mental health condition that causes symptoms such as sadness and lethargy. However, with the right diagnosis and treatment, people living with depression can manage their condition. It is natural to feel down or unmotivated at times while moving through life’s ups and downs. But if these...
Medical News Today
What is the connection between migraine and depression?
People with migraine have an increased risk of depression. In addition, depression can also increase the risk of migraine. Although there is no clear explanation for the link between migraine and depression, they may share similar causes. Genetic factors, changes in the brain, and alterations of chemicals in the body...
MedicalXpress
Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
News Channel Nebraska
Prozac and Alcohol: The Risks of Drinking Alcohol on Prozac
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/prozac-and-alcohol-the-risks-of-drinking-alcohol-on-prozac/. Over 16 million Americans experience depression yearly, which is rising in the country. One in six people will experience depression at some point in their lives. Regardless of age, ethnicity, or gender, anyone is prone to developing this mental health condition. Doctors can recommend antidepressant medications if you experience depression and seek treatment to stabilize and improve your mood.
Freethink
Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
Medical News Today
Possible links between alcohol and insomnia
Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can affect people of all ages. Small amounts of alcohol may cause short-term sleep disturbances, but frequent and large quantities of alcohol consumption may lead to chronic insomnia for certain individuals. People with insomnia may have difficulty falling asleep or keep waking up during...
ohmymag.co.uk
Young and healthy adults: here are tell-tale signs you might be losing your memory
While most people assume that older adults are the only ones who experience memory loss, the problem is fairly common among young adults too. This misconception makes it quite difficult for young adults to cope with memory loss as they might dismiss early signs. Another erroneous assumption is that the only time a young person may experience memory problems is after an accident or as a result of illness. Whatever the cause might be, there are some early signs of memory loss to be aware of.
