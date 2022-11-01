ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Adam Weitsman to buy Saratoga Springs ‘palazzo’ listed for nearly $18M

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, the business mogul of a $1 billion scrap metal enterprise, is the pending new owner of Palazzo Riggi. Weitsman confirmed to the Times Union that he’s under contract to buy the palatial property, the home of Michele and the late Ronald Riggi, the businessman and philanthropist who died in August.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
therealdeal.com

Scrap metal magnate drops $18M on Saratoga Springs estate

Scrap metal must be having a banner year because an industry magnate keeps locking down luxury homes. Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, signed a contract to purchase the famed “Palazzo Riggi” in Saratoga Springs, the Times Union reported. The ask on the property at 637 North Broadway was $17.9 million, however, it hasn’t closed. But Weitsman said he’s agreed to pay “significantly less.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
AMSTERDAM, NY

