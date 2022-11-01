ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IRVING, NY
ClutchPoints

The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched

The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Durant insists he was 'shocked' by Nets' decision to fire Nash

If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's news coming. "You're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Nets Part Ways with Coach Steve Nash: Ex Mavs All-Star Out in Brooklyn

After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed

It wasn’t too long after the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to part ways with Steve Nash before suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka emerged as the top candidate for the recently vacated position in Brooklyn. As a matter of fact, Udoka appears to be the lone candidate as the Nets reportedly close in […] The post RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism

The topic of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression is one that remains highly contentious in our society today. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows this firsthand, having witnessed his daughter Zaya’s growth over the years which has led her to come out as transgender during late 2019. In fact, Wade has been nothing but supportive of his daughter, going as far as filing a court petition to have the child born as Zion Wade change her legal name to Zaya, as it is the name the 15-year old identifies as.
ClutchPoints

‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wasn’t dubbed the Point God for nothing. Over the past two games, Paul has posted an insane assist to turnover ratio of 27-to-1. However, he still felt hard done by the call that gave him his first turnover in 95 minutes worth of game time. With over a minute […] The post ‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls

On a day when Brooklyn lost head coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and the Nets had an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second half Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. But as has been the case to start the season, Chicago stormed back to claim […] The post ‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy