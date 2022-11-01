ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

Fetterman-Oz Senate race is now a dead heat

At least four different polls released over the last 48 hours tell the same story about Pennsylvania’s key Senate race with five days until Election. The contest is a dead heat after last week’s debate — or close to it. As reported earlier, a Monmouth poll conducted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud

A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
ALASKA STATE
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
POLK COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Midterm voters are focused on the economy. Three swing states show how their priorities may differ.

It’s no secret that midterm voters are fixated on inflation. In an NBC News poll of registered voters last month, economic concerns beat out every other issue. That’s as true in this year’s electoral battlegrounds as it is in areas with much less competitive races. But in the handful of states that will decide control of the Senate and that have tight governor races, differing economic conditions mean voters may weighing a different mix of priorities. Recent data from three swing states — Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania — sheds light on the varying economic pressures that might influence choices at the ballot box.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Miami

Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Democratic ad hits GOP's Tudor Dixon for conspiracy theories

CLAWSON, Mich. — A new ad from a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association casts Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, as a conspiracy theorist who denies election results and sympathizes with the Jan. 6 rioters. “You already know Tudor Dixon would outlaw abortion,” the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 rioter invokes Epstein after getting a five-month sentence for smashing in a Capitol window

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who smashed in a window at the U.S. Capitol invoked Jeffrey Epstein moments after he was sentenced to five months in federal prison Thursday. Ohio's Troy Faulkner — who smashed in a window at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing his painting company's name and phone number — was handed a five-month sentence by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Thursday.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

