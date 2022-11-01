Read full article on original website
Fetterman-Oz Senate race is now a dead heat
At least four different polls released over the last 48 hours tell the same story about Pennsylvania’s key Senate race with five days until Election. The contest is a dead heat after last week’s debate — or close to it. As reported earlier, a Monmouth poll conducted...
Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud
A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Biden, in Florida zeroes in on Medicare and Social Security ahead of midterm elections
President Joe Biden touched down in Florida Tuesday warning of potential threats to medicare and social security if republicans gain control of congress in the midterm elections.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Are transplants to Florida driving a purple state redder?. Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15...
In tight Florida House race, it comes down to foreign policy and even a former Colombian president
MIAMI — With races for governor and the U.S. Senate getting most of the national attention in Florida before the midterm elections next week, the closest race in the state may be that of a Democratic state senator who is trying to unseat a Republican House incumbent. If state...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
Midterm voters are focused on the economy. Three swing states show how their priorities may differ.
It’s no secret that midterm voters are fixated on inflation. In an NBC News poll of registered voters last month, economic concerns beat out every other issue. That’s as true in this year’s electoral battlegrounds as it is in areas with much less competitive races. But in the handful of states that will decide control of the Senate and that have tight governor races, differing economic conditions mean voters may weighing a different mix of priorities. Recent data from three swing states — Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania — sheds light on the varying economic pressures that might influence choices at the ballot box.
Inflation ‘top of mind’ for Florida voters ahead of midterm election, poll shows
Election Day is on its way and Florida voters are most worried about inflation, according to a new USF poll.
Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
Democratic ad hits GOP's Tudor Dixon for conspiracy theories
CLAWSON, Mich. — A new ad from a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association casts Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, as a conspiracy theorist who denies election results and sympathizes with the Jan. 6 rioters. “You already know Tudor Dixon would outlaw abortion,” the...
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Brian Zahra learned that he had impregnated his 20-year-old girlfriend in May 1983, he grabbed the yellow pages, found an abortion clinic in the Detroit suburbs and made an appointment, the woman told NBC News in an interview last month. They were of the same...
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
Push to increase California voter turnout
Many groups are pushing voters, especially younger ones, to come out and vote before Nov. 8. Allie Rasmus reports.
Jan. 6 rioter invokes Epstein after getting a five-month sentence for smashing in a Capitol window
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who smashed in a window at the U.S. Capitol invoked Jeffrey Epstein moments after he was sentenced to five months in federal prison Thursday. Ohio's Troy Faulkner — who smashed in a window at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing his painting company's name and phone number — was handed a five-month sentence by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Thursday.
